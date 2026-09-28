Mamata Banerjee Party Symbol Case Live: Supreme Court to hear plea against ECI’s freeze order

Mamata Banerjee had earlier sought urgent hearing of her plea before the Supreme Court.

Mamata Banerjee Supreme Court Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Monday will hear Mamata Banerjee’s plea challenging the ECI’s interim decision to freeze the name All India Trinamool Congress and its election symbol ‘Flowers & Grass’ amid the factional feud within the party. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will hear the case. During the last hearing, the top court had asked the Election Commission of India how much time it requires to decide the dispute between two rival factions of the All India Trinamool Congress party.

The Election Commission on September 18 ordered a freeze on the name and election symbol of Trinamool Congress and directed the two rival factions to select new names and symbols until the dispute is resolved. The poll body’s decision came 10 days after it announced the bypolls for which both the factions, led by Mamata Banerjee and Arup Roy, nominated candidates. The Banerjee-led faction is now contesting the election on a footballer symbol and the rebel camp on an envelope symbol.

Live Updates Sep 28, 2026 12:23 PM IST Mamata Banerjee TMC Symbol Case LIVE: Previous hearing On the last day of hearing, the top court had asked the Election Commission of India how much time it would require to decide the dispute between two rival factions of the All India Trinamool Congress party. Sep 28, 2026 12:22 PM IST Mamata Banerjee TMC Symbol Case LIVE: Supreme Court to hear plea shortly A three judge bench headed by CJI Surya Kant will shortly hear Mamata Banerjee’s plea challenging the Election Commission of India’s interim decision to freeze the name All India Trinamool Congress and its election symbol ‘Flowers & Grass’ amid the factional feud within the party.

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