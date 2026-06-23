Mamata vs Suvendu: Calcutta High Court orders to secure voting machines, CCTV footage

The Calcutta High Court Tuesday admitted an election petition by former chief minister Mamata Banerjee challenging the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections in the Bhabanipur constituency, where she lost to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, who has succeeded her.

A single-judge bench of Justice Gaurang Kanth directed the Returning Officer (RO) of the Election Commission to secure and preserve all electronic voting machines (EVMs), voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines, and CCTV footage from the constituency’s counting centre at Sakhawat Memorial School.

The court ordered that none of the electronic or physical evidence from the May 4 counting day is erased, overwritten, or destroyed without the court’s approval.