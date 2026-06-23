Mamata vs Suvendu: Calcutta High Court orders to secure voting machines, CCTV footage

The Calcutta High Court has admitted former Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's election petition challenging the Bhabanipur poll results.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
3 min readKolkataUpdated: Jun 23, 2026 05:35 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee Suvendu AdhikariMamata Banerjee (right) has accused Suvendu Adhikari of resorting to corrupt practices, including bribery, undue influence, and spreading enmity (File photos).
Make us preferred source on Google

The Calcutta High Court Tuesday admitted an election petition by former chief minister Mamata Banerjee challenging the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections in the Bhabanipur constituency, where she lost to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, who has succeeded her.

A single-judge bench of Justice Gaurang Kanth directed the Returning Officer (RO) of the Election Commission to secure and preserve all electronic voting machines (EVMs), voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines, and CCTV footage from the constituency’s counting centre at Sakhawat Memorial School.

The court ordered that none of the electronic or physical evidence from the May 4 counting day is erased, overwritten, or destroyed without the court’s approval.

“Upon consideration of the details placed on record, the petitioner (Banerjee) possesses the requisite locus standi, being both a contesting candidate and an elector of the said constituency,” the bench noted.

It also stated that all necessary parties have been impleaded under Section 82 of the Representation of the People (RP) Act, and that the statutory deposit of Rs 2,000 has been paid. The court scheduled the matter for the next hearing in three weeks and directed that notices should be served to all respondents. with

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Kalyan Banerjee, appearing for the Trinamool Congress leader, alleged disruptions during the counting process. “Petitioner was winning by 7,800 (votes) in round 12.”

“Then Suvendu Adhikari (respondent) entered into the counting hall at approximately 3 pm during round 13, started beating everyone, and kicking opposition party agents out of the counting station. From the 13th round onwards, an unimaginable thing happened. Saving CCTV footage will shed light on the matter,” the counsel argued.

Story continues below this ad

Allegations against returning officer

The counsel also alleged administrative bias, pointing out that the appointed returning officer for Bhabanipur had served in Nandigram under controversial circumstances during the 2021 elections and had been appointed as a joint secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office without proper state clearance.

During a brief exchange, Justice Kanth disclosed a potential conflict of interest, noting, “My elder brother is a spokesperson for the BJP. So if you want, you can move this to a different bench.” However, the petitioner’s counsel declined, stating, “A judge is devoid of any bias, so I have no problem with it.”

Banerjee lost the Bhabanipur contest to the BJP’s Adhikari by a margin of 15,105 votes on May 4. In her petition filed under the Representation of the People Act, Banerjee accused Adhikari of resorting to corrupt practices, including bribery, undue influence, and spreading enmity, as well as deliberately manipulating the counting process.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 23: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments