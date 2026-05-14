Bar Council of India seeks details of Mamata’s practice as she appears in Calcutta High Court in advocate robes

Hours after former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee appeared before the Calcutta High Court in a lawyer’s attire, the Bar Council of India (BCI) Thursday sought details from the West Bengal State Bar Council regarding her enrolment and practice status as an advocate.

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee appeared before the Calcutta High Court in a lawyer’s attire and made submissions in a case related to post-election violence in Bengal.

In a letter to the secretary of State Bar Council, BCI directed that the information be furnished before May 16. BCI said it had noted from media reports about Banerjee’s appearance before the high court wearing advocate’s robes, including white bands.

Pointing out that Banerjee served as West Bengal Chief Minister from 2011 to 2026, BCI said in the letter, “Having regard to the constitutional public office held by her during the said period, and without expressing any opinion at this stage on the permissibility or otherwise of such appearance, the Bar Council of India requires the factual status of her enrolment, practice, suspension, if any, and resumption, if any, to be verified from your records.”

“The Bar Council of India Rules lay down, inter alia, the standards of professional conduct and etiquette applicable to advocates. Further, Part VI, Chapter IV of the Bar Council of India Rules, titled “Form of Dresses or Robes to be Worn by Advocates” provides for the dress to be worn by advocates appearing before the Supreme Court, High Courts, subordinate courts, tribunals or authorities, including the wearing of bands and advocates’ gowns in the manner prescribed,” it said.

BCI asked the state Bar Council to provide details, including Banerjee’s enrolment number, date of enrolment, and “whether her name presently continues on the State Roll of Advocates maintained by the State Bar Council”.

It also sought information on whether she had intimated the Bar Council about suspension or cessation of practice during her tenure as chief minister. “If any such intimation was given, the date on which it was received by the State Bar Council, along with a copy of the relevant application/intimation and order / noting, if any”.

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It asked whether she had given any application or intimation for resumption of practice, and “if so, the date of such application/intimation for resumption of practice, and whether the same was accepted/taken on record by the State Bar Council.”

BCI further asked whether any valid Certificate of Practice exists in her favour, whether it is “presently valid, active, suspended, or otherwise”, and whether any records relate to her entitlement to practise during or after holding constitutional office.

BCI asked the state Bar Council to ensure that the information furnished is strictly based on official contemporaneous records, including the State Roll, enrolment register, Certificate of Practice records, inward and receipt registers, suspension or cessation of practice records, resumption records, and related file notings or orders.

“Certified copies of all such records be supplied, duly authenticated by the Secretary of the State Bar Council, with page numbers, register references, dates of entries, inward diary numbers, if any, and the present custody details of the original records.”

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The Council directed the state body to furnish certified copies of all relevant records, including enrolment registers, practice-status records, suspension or resumption documents, correspondence files and related file notings.