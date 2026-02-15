‘Mere earning of wife does not disentitle her’: Allahabad HC rejects man’s plea to deny maintenance to wife earning Rs 11 lakh

The Allahabad High Court observed that if a "substantial disparity" exists between the spouses' incomes, the wife is entitled to support that allows her to maintain the standard of living she enjoyed in her matrimonial life.

By: Express News Service
4 min readLucknowUpdated: Feb 15, 2026 05:53 PM IST
AI generated image of a court order on maintenanceThe Allahabad High Court noted the disparity between the income of the spouses in the maintenance order (Image generated using AI).
Make us preferred source on Google

The Allahabad High Court recently dismissed a man’s prayer challenging a family court order directing him to pay maintenance to his wife, pleading she is educated, working and financially independent. The husband claimed that her take-home salary is over Rs 11 lakh annually, while the wife stated he was drawing a package of Rs 40 lakh per annum.

The bench of Justice Madan Pal Singh stated in the order, “Even assuming that wife has some source of income, the material available on record clearly reflects a substantial disparity in the earning capacity and financial status of the parties. The income attributed to the wife cannot be said to be sufficient to enable her to maintain the same standard of living to which she was accustomed during her matrimonial life.”

“The court is unable to accept the submission that mere employment or earning of the wife is, by itself, a ground to deny maintenance. The object of Section 125 Cr.P.C. is not merely to prevent destitution, but to ensure that the wife is able to live with dignity, consistent with the status of the husband,” the bench observed. 

The court quoted a supreme court judgment in the order stating…”mere earning of the wife does not disentitle her from maintenance; the decisive test is whether such income is sufficient to enable her to maintain the same standard of living as enjoyed in the matrimonial home.”

The court was hearing a criminal revision filed by Ravinder Singh Bisht seeking to set aside the order of the Additional Principal Judge, family court, Ghaziabad, on January 4 last year, directing him to pay his wife a sum of Rs 15,000 per month as maintenance.

The counsel for the husband contended that the family court order is unjustified on the grounds that the wife is an educated and working woman, financially independent, and therefore not entitled to maintenance. In support of his submission, the Income Tax return filed by the wife in 2018 was placed before the court, according to which her annual credited salary is stated to be Rs 11,28,780.

The counsel also urged that the wife had voluntarily left the matrimonial home, was unwilling to discharge her matrimonial obligations, and had refused to reside with the husband’s aged parents. It was also submitted that the husband was compelled to leave his employment to take care of his ailing parents and is burdened with financial liabilities, thereby lacking sufficient means to pay the maintenance awarded.

Story continues below this ad

Husband did not disclose his true income, claims wife

Opposing the plea, the wife’s counsel submitted that the husband had not disclosed his true income and standard of living before the court. In support of the contention, the counsel placed the statement of the husband recorded before the trial court admitting he was employed with a company from April 2018 to April 2020, and was drawing an annual package of approximately Rs 40 lakh per annum.

The counsel contended that mere employment of the wife cannot be a ground to deny maintenance, particularly when there exists a glaring disparity in the income and status of the parties.

After submissions from both sides, the bench observed, “The contention of the revisionist (husband) regarding his alleged financial constraints and liabilities has remained a bald assertion. No convincing or reliable material has been placed on record to establish that the revisionist lacks sufficient means so as to relieve him of his statutory obligation to maintain his wife.”

The bench of Justice Singh stated in the order, “The material available on record, the maintenance awarded by the learned court below appears to be just, reasonable, and commensurate with the status and earning capacity of the revisionist. The impugned order does not suffer from any perversity, illegality, or material irregularity warranting interference in the exercise of revisional jurisdiction. Accordingly, the criminal revision is dismissed.”

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The government has decided to send Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as India’s representative for the swearing-in ceremony of Tarique Rahman.
Om Birla to represent India as Tarique Rahman takes oath as Bangladesh PM
Anil Kapoor reveals he was offered to join a political party after doing Nayak.
Anil Kapoor turned down offer to join a political party after Nayak's release: 'I didn't want to treat it as a photo op'
Bryan Johnson announced that he would log off social platforms for 36 hours and urged others to try the same
Bryan Johnson is quitting social media for 36 hours; he wants you to join him too
IND vs PAK
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
US-India trade deal, India-US trade deal, donald trump, Narendra Modi, trump modi deal, Indo-US trade framework agreement 2026, P Chidambaram, P Chidambaram column, India US business ties, India US trade, India-US reciprocal tariffs 18 percent, Indian express news, current affairs
US audacity, not reciprocity
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The government has decided to send Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as India’s representative for the swearing-in ceremony of Tarique Rahman.
Om Birla to represent India as Tarique Rahman takes oath as Bangladesh PM
revanth reddy
14-fold jump: In Telangana civic body polls, how Congress charted comeback
Anil Kapoor reveals he was offered to join a political party after doing Nayak.
Anil Kapoor turned down offer to join a political party after Nayak's release: 'I didn't want to treat it as a photo op'
As India and Pakistan are set to face each other at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, a few comments from bowling legend Wasim Akram about Shah Rukh Khan have resurfaced.
When Shah Rukh Khan brought in private plane within an hour at Wasim Akram's request for KKR players: 'Ladke thak jayenge...'
Bryan Johnson announced that he would log off social platforms for 36 hours and urged others to try the same
Bryan Johnson is quitting social media for 36 hours; he wants you to join him too
Pim’s family promoted her efforts through Facebook and TikTok
A 6-year-old was told her disabilities would 'hold back' the Girl Scouts; now, she’s on the verge of a world record
IND vs PAK
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs PAK
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Weather Pitch Report Live
US-India trade deal, India-US trade deal, donald trump, Narendra Modi, trump modi deal, Indo-US trade framework agreement 2026, P Chidambaram, P Chidambaram column, India US business ties, India US trade, India-US reciprocal tariffs 18 percent, Indian express news, current affairs
US audacity, not reciprocity
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
kareena does yoga
The 'Bebo' way to fitness: Mastering the deep hip opener with Kareena Kapoor Khan
AI Impact Summit
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs PAK
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Weather Pitch Report Live
IND vs PAK
Suryakumar Yadav to not shake hands with Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha at T20 World Cup group game toss
When India captain Suryakumar Yadav was asked about shaking hands with Pakistan players, the skipper had refused to break the suspense, saying: “You will see in 24 hours.” (AP Photo)
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Meta plans to upgrade AI glasses with facial recognition in major policy shift: Report
Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chip, hint at a future where wearables play a central role in how we interact with AI. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Nothing Store
The 'Bebo' way to fitness: Mastering the deep hip opener with Kareena Kapoor Khan
kareena does yoga
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Bryan Johnson is quitting social media for 36 hours; he wants you to join him too
Bryan Johnson announced that he would log off social platforms for 36 hours and urged others to try the same
A 6-year-old was told her disabilities would 'hold back' the Girl Scouts; now, she’s on the verge of a world record
Pim’s family promoted her efforts through Facebook and TikTok
A Bengaluru mom revealed she pays Rs 46,000 to nannies; her reason for the 'expense' is sparking a debate
According to the woman, the primary nanny earns Rs 32,000 per month
Caught on camera: Suit-clad 'guest' steals Rs 4 lakh from Jaipur bride on stage
In a matter of seconds, the thief lifted the bride’s handbag, concealed it inside his blazer, and slipped back into the crowd.
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement