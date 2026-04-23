In a significant blow to the long-running 2006 Malegaon blasts trial, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed the charges against the last four remaining accused, observing that the conflicting investigations by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) could not be reconciled.
A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Shyam C Chandak quashed the September 30, 2025, orderof the special NIA court, holding that it showed “no application of judicial mind.”
The bench discharged Manohar Narwaria, Rajendra Chaudhary, Dhan Singh, and Lokesh Sharma—leaving no accused currently facing trial in the case. The four, who were granted bail by the high court in 2019, were the last remaining accused after nine Muslim men were discharged by a special court in 2016.
‘Mostly hearsay witnesses’
The bench noted it was a “mystery” why NIA failed to collect fresh evidence after taking over the probe in 2011 and instead relied largely on retracted statements, including those of four of the nine Muslim men who had been discharged.
The court, in its judgment copy made available late Wednesday, observed NIA had proposed “mostly hearsay witnesses”.
ATS had initially arrested nine Muslim men after the September 8, 2006, blasts near a mosque and cemetery in Malegaon, which killed 31 people and injured 312. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which later took over, continued with the same line of investigation.
However, after assuming the probe, the NIA shifted focus to a Hindu right‑wing angle, naming Sunil Joshi, who later died, and the present appellants and three others still at large.
‘Special court overlooked the inherent contradiction’
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The Bombay High Court said NIA’s case “solely rested on circumstantial evidence,” including statements by four appellants and a 2010 statement to a magistrate by then accused Swami Aseemanand in other blast cases. Aseemanand claimed Joshi said “his boys” carried out the 2006 Malegaon bombing, but later retracted it, and other courts discarded the confession.
The bench observed that NIA also relied on reversed statements of witnesses, which were “non‑admissible,” along with the first set of accused named by ATS and CBI. “A witness who gives two versions of a story and retracts his previous statement becomes an unreliable witness, and his testimony is liable to be discarded,” the HC noted.
The bench observed that no one came forward to depose before NIA, identifying any of the appellants at the scene. The bench also observed that the special court “overlooked the inherent contradiction and intrinsic improbability in the prosecution’s story as put forth by the NIA.”
It also questioned how material collected by ATS and CBI, such as voice samples and forensic reports, could be ignored by the trial court.
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“The things as they stand today give two contradictory versions of the incident. Both stories as floated by the ATS and NIA cannot be reconciled by any stretch of imagination…The diagonally opposite stories in the charge‑sheet filed by the ATS and the NIA lead nowhere,” the judgement reads.
“The evidence collected by the ATS in the course of the investigation is not wiped out from the record and has to be considered by the trial Court even if the appellants are required to face the trial. There seems to be no answer in law as to how the trial Judge can deal with the materials collected by the ATS, which implicates another set of accused persons. The case seems to have reached a dead end,” the Bombay High Court held.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More