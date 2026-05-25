‘Not charity but right’: Allahabad High Court slams husband for ‘concealing’ income, hikes wife’s maintenance

"Pendency of criminal case gave a reasonable cause to the wife to live apart from her husband," the court noted. (Image generated using AI)

The Allahabad High Court recently enhanced the maintenance payable by the husband to his estranged wife and minor son, observing that maintenance is not charity but a right.

While allowing the plea filed by the wife, Justice Dr Ajay Kumar-II increased the maintenance to Rs 47,500 per month from the date of the family court’s order and Rs 34,000 for the period between the filing of the maintenance application in 2019 and the family court judgment in 2023.

“Courts have consistently reiterated that maintenance is not charity but a right, and its enforcement is essential to uphold equity, justice, and good conscience,” the court observed in its order dated May 15.