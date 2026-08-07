‘Why fear eggs? Freedom fighters took bullets’: Supreme Court to Mahua Moitra

TMC MP Mahua Moitra had moved the Calcutta High Court seeking the cancellation of a First Information Report against her for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday asked Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra – who raised concerns of ‘egg attacks’ to seek a virtual appearance before the investigating officer in a criminal case – why a politician should fear eggs when freedom fighters braved bullets.

“Having taken the plunge into politics, why do you fear eggs? Our freedom fighters took bullets on their chest,” Justice Dipankar Datta asked Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who appeared for the Lok Sabha member.

The bench, also comprising Justice Sheel Nagu, said the matter should not have come up before the Supreme Court at all. Following the remarks, Sankaranarayanan chose to withdraw the plea. The court subsequently dismissed it as withdrawn.