Battle for Henry: Dehadrai now moves Delhi HC to block Mahua Moitra’s ‘shared custody’ bid of pet Rottweiler

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought a response from TMC MP Mahua Moitra in a fresh revision petition filed by advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai — the Trinamool Congress leader’s former partner — over pet Rottweiler, Henry.

Dehadrai sought rejection of Moitra’s suit before a trial court seeking “shared custody” of Henry.

Moitra, in her suit before a Saket district court moved in 2025, sought the shared custody while relying on an “oral agreement” she and Dehadrai had purportedly arrived at.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, on Tuesday, issued notice on Dehadrai’s revision plea as well as on an application seeking a stay on the trial court proceedings. With no counsel present from Moitra’s side in the courtroom, Justice Ohri, however, refused to grant any immediate stay on the trial court proceedings, orally remarking “not in their absence”.