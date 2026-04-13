13 years after purchase, national consumer commission orders Mahindra to replace Scorpio SUV or refund Rs 12.27 lakh

The state commission rightly did not accept that the complainant is not a consumer as alleged by the company, said the NCDRC. (Image generated using AI)

Consumer news: 13 years after a Scorpio SUV purchased for Rs 12.27 lakh on May 13, 2013 began developing recurring engine faults within months, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed Mahindra and Mahindra Limited and its dealer to either replace the defective vehicle or refund the full purchase amount.

A bench of Presiding Member Dr Inder Jit Singh and Member Justice Dr Sudhir Kumar Jain was hearing a first appeal filed by the automaker against a Rajasthan State Consumer Commission ruling of December 1, 2016, trimmed the compensation from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 50,000 and set aside the award of loan interest.

“The vehicle was having problems in operation and these problems surfaced soon after from the purchase of the vehicle which could not be corrected satisfactorily,” the national consumer commission observed on April 7, adding that the record clearly established a manufacturing defect.