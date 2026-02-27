Clean chit for Ajit Pawar: Mumbai court accepts EoW closure report in Rs 25,000-crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank case
The court also rejected the protest petitions filed by activist Anna Hazare and others, as well as an application by the Enforcement Directorate to intervene in the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank case.
A special court in Mumbai Friday accepted the closure report filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in the Rs 25,000-crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank case, clearing those probed, including late Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, a firm linked to Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, and over 70 others.
Special judge Mahesh Jadhav accepted the C-summary closure report filed by EOW, stating that no criminal case is made out. The court also rejected the protest petitions filed by activist Anna Hazare and others, as well as an application by the Enforcement Directorate to intervene.
The probe in the case began following directions of the Bombay High Court in 2019. The case concerned loans given to sugar factories by cooperative banks, including the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank, where Ajit Pawar had served as a director from 1995.
EOW and the Enforcement Directorate alleged that several sugar factories were deliberately shown as financially unviable, and then declared non-performing assets before being sold at low prices to companies allegedly linked to relatives of bank officials, including Ajit Pawar.
One of the key transactions under scrutiny was the sale of the Jarandeshwar Sugar Sahakari Karkhana in Satara. Investigators alleged that funds used to buy the factory came from two firms, Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills Pvt Ltd and Jay Agrotech. Deputy CM Sunetra was a director of Jay Agrotech until 2008, while his uncle, Rajendra Ghadge, was a director of Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills.
The case has seen multiple reversals since 2020. During the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, EOW filed a closure report stating that no criminal offence had been committed. After the change of government in 2022, EOW sought to reopen the probe. In January 2024, months after Ajit Pawar joined the ruling alliance, the agency again stated that no offence had been made out and that the bank had recovered over Rs 1343 crore from the loans.
The protest petitions by complainant Surinder Arora and others linked to the sugar factories said that the EOW had overlooked evidence, including irregularities in the auction process and transactions linking the companies that took over the factories to those in key positions at the cooperative banks.
In the related Enforcement Directorate case, Ajit and Sunetra Pawar had not been charge-sheeted. His nephew, NCP SP leader Rohit Pawar, was named as an accused in July 2025.
