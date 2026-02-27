Clean chit for Ajit Pawar: Mumbai court accepts EoW closure report in Rs 25,000-crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank case

In the related Enforcement Directorate case, Ajit and Sunetra Pawar had not been charge-sheeted. (File Photo)

A special court in Mumbai Friday accepted the closure report filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in the Rs 25,000-crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank case, clearing those probed, including late Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, a firm linked to Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, and over 70 others.

Special judge Mahesh Jadhav accepted the C-summary closure report filed by EOW, stating that no criminal case is made out. The court also rejected the protest petitions filed by activist Anna Hazare and others, as well as an application by the Enforcement Directorate to intervene.

The probe in the case began following directions of the Bombay High Court in 2019. The case concerned loans given to sugar factories by cooperative banks, including the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank, where Ajit Pawar had served as a director from 1995.