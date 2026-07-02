Suspicion is not proof: Consumer commission orders insurer to pay Rs 50 lakh

The consumer commission in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar relied on DNA and forensic reports to overturn the insurer’s rejection of the claim in the case.

Written by: Sadaf Modak
3 min readMumbaiJul 2, 2026 02:02 PM IST
Maharashtra consumer commission insurance claim, life insurance claim dispute, DNA evidence insurance case, Bajaj Allianz insurance case, consumer commission order, road accident insurance claim, staged accident allegation, forensic evidence insurance, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar consumer commission, insurance claim rejection, widow insurance compensation, consumer court ruling, insurance legal news, INdian express newsThe consumer court also directed the insurer to pay Rs 20,000 for mental, physical and financial agony and Rs 10,000 towards legal expenses. (AI generated image)
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A consumer commission in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar last month directed an insurer to pay Rs 50 lakh to a widow, rejecting its claim that her husband’s death in a road accident was a “fraudulent, staged” incident.

The commission relied on DNA and forensic evidence to rule in favour of the complainant.

The case dates back to December 14, 2023, when the complainant’s husband, Sanjay Jungle, was returning home after visiting relatives in a borrowed Maruti Alto. He reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into a tree and boulders before catching fire due to a short circuit. A passerby alerted police, who recovered the charred vehicle and his burnt body.

Also Read | Insurance firm to pay Rs 10 crore to family 29 years after man died in accident

Less than a month before the accident, Jungle had taken a life insurance policy from Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, with a cover of Rs 50 lakh, and paid the first half-yearly premium of Rs 43,176. The timing of the policy and the accident led the company to conduct an internal investigation.

In May 2024, Bajaj Allianz rejected the claim, alleging the death was staged to fraudulently claim insurance money and questioning the identity of the deceased, stating the body was unidentifiable.

Also Read | Aid for farmer’s widow stalled over driving licence, court orders Rs 2 lakh compensation

The complainant then approached the consumer commission. The company reiterated its earlier concerns and said the case should be heard by a civil court, not the consumer commission.

She submitted various reports, including the forensic reports and documents from the Regional Transport Office.

‘Subjected to mental agony’

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The commission observed that documents, including forensic reports, showed that the DNA extracted from the body found in the car matched the son of the complainant. The consumer commission also noted that the forensic report showed no flammable substances in the car, indicating that the accident and the fire were not staged.

The commission noted that while the company may have had suspicions that led to its internal investigation and claim rejection, suspicion cannot substitute for legal proof.

Also Read | Punjab man dies in accident avoiding dog, court orders 4 insurance firms to pay Rs 1.75 crore to sons

“The insurance company failed to produce a single shred of independent forensic or scientific evidence to back up its allegations of fraud,” the commission said in its order passed on May 21.

“It appears that the complainant, being the wife of the deceased person and already going through financial and mental distress following her husband’s death, was subjected to mental agony by the insurance company by rejecting the claim instead of receiving the expected assistance from them,” the commission said.

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It directed the insurer to pay Rs 50 lakh, along with Rs 20,000 for mental, physical and financial agony and Rs 10,000 towards legal expenses.

The insurance company can challenge the order before the state commission.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sadaf Modak
Sadaf Modak

Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues. Expertise  Specialized Role: As a dedicated Legal Correspondent, Sadaf Modak possesses deep, specialized knowledge of legal procedures, statutes, and judicial operations, lending immense Authority to her reports. Core Authority & Focus: Her work primarily centers on: Trial Court Proceedings: She mainly covers the trial courts of Mumbai, providing crucial, on-the-ground reporting on the day-to-day legal processes that affect citizens. She maintains a keen eye on both major criminal cases and the "ordinary and not so ordinary events" that reveal the human element within the justice system. Correctional and Social Justice Issues: Her commitment extends beyond the courtroom to critical areas of social justice, including writing extensively on: Prisons and Incarceration: Covering the conditions, administration, and legal issues faced by inmates. Juvenile Justice: Reporting on the complexities of the juvenile justice system and the legal rights of children. Human Rights: Focusing on fundamental human rights within the context of law enforcement and state institutions. Experience Institutional Affiliation: Reporting for The Indian Express—a leading national newspaper—ensures her coverage is subject to high editorial standards of accuracy, impartiality, and legal rigor. Impactful Detail: Her focus on trial courts provides readers with direct, detailed insights into the workings of the justice system, making complex legal narratives accessible and establishing her as a reliable and trusted chronicler of the legal landscape. Sadaf Modak's blend of judicial focus and commitment to human rights issues establishes her as a vital and authoritative voice in Indian legal journalism. She tweets @sadafmodak ... Read More

 

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