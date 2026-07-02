Suspicion is not proof: Consumer commission orders insurer to pay Rs 50 lakh

The consumer court also directed the insurer to pay Rs 20,000 for mental, physical and financial agony and Rs 10,000 towards legal expenses. (AI generated image)

A consumer commission in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar last month directed an insurer to pay Rs 50 lakh to a widow, rejecting its claim that her husband’s death in a road accident was a “fraudulent, staged” incident.

The commission relied on DNA and forensic evidence to rule in favour of the complainant.

The case dates back to December 14, 2023, when the complainant’s husband, Sanjay Jungle, was returning home after visiting relatives in a borrowed Maruti Alto. He reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into a tree and boulders before catching fire due to a short circuit. A passerby alerted police, who recovered the charred vehicle and his burnt body.