Retired Mumbai couple wins Rs 2.83 crore consumer refund after decade-long battle over luxury flat ‘deception’

Maharashtra consumer commission orders Rs 2.83 crore refund with interest, finds builder guilty of delay, unfair trade practice, and illegal cancellation.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
6 min readNew DelhiMar 18, 2026 06:00 PM IST
Maharashtra consumer commission luxury flatThe complainants, Uttam and Anindita Chatterjee, had invested their post-retirement corpus into a residential flat in Mumbai in 2015, the Maharashtra consumer forum noted. (Image generated using AI)
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Consumer commission news: After nearly a decade of uncertainty, two retired senior citizens have secured relief from the Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission which ordered real estate developers to refund Rs 2.83 crore with interest, holding them guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practices.

The commission comprising Poonam V Maharshi (presiding member) and Dr Nisha Amol Chavan (member) was hearing the complaint of a retired senior citizen couple against a real estate developer alleging deficiency in services for failing to give possession of a flat they booked.

Poonam V Maharshi, Presiding Member and Dr Nisha Amol Chavan, Maharashtra Consumer Commission The state consumer commission held that failure to deliver possession within a reasonable timeframe constitutes a clear deficiency in service.

“The act of the opponent in unilaterally issuing a termination letter and deducting a substantial portion of the deposited amount solely on the grounds of a delay in payment constitutes a clear deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice,” said the state consumer commission on March 13.

Also Read | Why Mumbai consumer couple lost their Rs 26 lakh claim against developer, 10 years after moving in

Strong rebuke of builder conduct

After examining pleadings, emails, and documentary evidence, the commission ruled decisively in favour of the complainants.

1. ‘Consumer’ status affirmed despite ‘investment’ language

  • The commission rejected the builder’s reliance on the word “investment” in emails, holding that the dominant purpose was residential use.
  • A lay consumer’s terminology cannot override factual intent.
  • The transaction involves a clear exchange of consideration for personal consumption, the commission held.

2. Delay = deficiency in service

  • The commission held that failure to deliver possession within a reasonable timeframe constitutes a clear deficiency.
  • Persistent delay amounts to a fundamental breach of the builder-buyer agreement, the consumer commission said.
  • It emphasised that housing transactions are time-sensitive and delays directly impact consumers’ financial planning and living arrangements.

3. Unilateral termination held illegal

  • In a key finding, the commission ruled that the builder could not unilaterally cancel the allotment.
  • “Unilateral cancellation is not permissible in law except where the agreement is determinable.”
  • The termination, coupled with retention of funds, was held to be unjustified.

4. Unfair trade practice: Misleading promises, price escalation

  • The commission found that verbal assurances on pricing and possession were misleading.
  • Subsequent escalation and fresh demands were arbitrary.
  • Retaining large sums without delivering the flat was exploitative.
  • The conduct “constitutes a deceptive practice that unfairly prejudices the consumer.”

Jurisdiction upheld despite legal changes

  • The commission clarified that jurisdiction must be determined based on the law prevailing at the time of filing (December 27, 2021), not subsequent amendments, thereby affirming its authority.

Relief granted

  • Allowing the complaint, the commission ordered the refund of Rs 2,83,59,554, besides 10 per cent annual interest from August 10, 2018 (date of termination).
  • Rs 1 lakh compensation for mental agony and harassment.
  • Rs 50,000 litigation costs
  • The payment must be made within two months.

Buyers: Retired couple investing life savings

  • The complainants, Uttam Chatterjee and Anindita Chatterjee, had invested their post-retirement corpus, including provident fund savings, into a residential flat in Mumbai in 2015.
  • The consumer commission noted that they were “lay persons” seeking a home for residence, not commercial investors, a finding that became central to the case.

First booking: Luxury flat, no possession date

  • In 2015, the couple booked a 3-BHK flat (number 4002) in the “World Towers” project at Lower Parel, with a total consideration of nearly Rs 13.92 crore.
  • The initial payment was Rs 18 lakh under “20:80” payment plan, allowing deferred bulk payment.
  • Allotment letter was issued on May 19, 2015.
  • Possession was promised in December 2015 (oral assurance).
  • However, the allotment letter did not mention any possession date, a lapse that later weighed heavily against the developer.
  • Despite repeated follow-ups, construction updates were not provided, and possession kept getting delayed, first to March 2016 and then indefinitely.
Also Read | SC bats for protection of homebuyers: ‘Plight of tax-paying citizens paints disheartening picture’

Shift to second project

  • Facing delays and personal financial pressures, including their daughter’s upcoming marriage, the complainants sought to exit.
  • Instead, in early 2016, the builder persuaded them to switch to a more premium 4-BHK flat in another project, “The Park” (Marquise building).
  • They were told verbal price assurance of Rs 8-10 crore (inclusive).
  • The possession was promised by May/June 2018.
  • The consumer commission recorded that the buyers agreed because the per-square-foot rates were similar and the new flat offered additional benefits like an extra bedroom and parking.
  • However, the situation soon escalated.
  • In October 2016, the builder allegedly revised the price to Rs 12 crore.
  • An immediate demand of Rs 2 crore was raised.
  • A 10 per cent cancellation charge was threatened if the buyers exited.
  • The commission noted that such sudden escalation and coercive conditions were “totally unacceptable” from a consumer standpoint.

Demonetisation fallout, exit dispute

  • The dispute intensified after demonetisation in November 2016, which led to a slump in real estate prices.
  • The complainants argued that similar flats were being marketed at Rs 7-8 crore.
  • The builder refused to pass on market benefits.
  • Their request to exit was met with penalties.
  • Despite having paid approximately Rs 2.83 crore, the buyers neither received possession nor a refund.
Also Read | Rs 7 rent, 88 years later: Patna High Court upholds eviction in long-running tenancy dispute

Builder’s stand

  • Advocate Nitin Waghmare, appearing for the developers, argued that the complainants defaulted on milestone payments.
  • The complaint was filed beyond the limitation.
  • The buyers had described the purchase as an “investment” in emails.
  • Termination and forfeiture of 10 per cent earnest money were contractually valid.
  • They also claimed the complainants had “unclean hands” and were attempting to build a false case through selective communications.

Broader implications

  • This ruling adds to a growing body of consumer jurisprudence holding developers accountable for delayed possession, arbitrary price changes and one-sided contractual enforcement
  • It reiterates that even high-value real estate transactions fall within consumer protection laws when intended for personal use.
  • The commission’s strong language against unilateral cancellations and fund retention signals stricter scrutiny of builder practices, especially in cases involving vulnerable buyers such as retirees investing life savings.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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