Retired Mumbai couple wins Rs 2.83 crore consumer refund after decade-long battle over luxury flat ‘deception’

The complainants, Uttam and Anindita Chatterjee, had invested their post-retirement corpus into a residential flat in Mumbai in 2015, the Maharashtra consumer forum noted. (Image generated using AI)

Consumer commission news: After nearly a decade of uncertainty, two retired senior citizens have secured relief from the Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission which ordered real estate developers to refund Rs 2.83 crore with interest, holding them guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practices.

The commission comprising Poonam V Maharshi (presiding member) and Dr Nisha Amol Chavan (member) was hearing the complaint of a retired senior citizen couple against a real estate developer alleging deficiency in services for failing to give possession of a flat they booked.

The state consumer commission held that failure to deliver possession within a reasonable timeframe constitutes a clear deficiency in service. The state consumer commission held that failure to deliver possession within a reasonable timeframe constitutes a clear deficiency in service.

“The act of the opponent in unilaterally issuing a termination letter and deducting a substantial portion of the deposited amount solely on the grounds of a delay in payment constitutes a clear deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice,” said the state consumer commission on March 13.