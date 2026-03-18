Retired Mumbai couple wins Rs 2.83 crore consumer refund after decade-long battle over luxury flat ‘deception’

Consumer commission news: After nearly a decade of uncertainty, two retired senior citizens have secured relief from the Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission which ordered real estate developers to refund Rs 2.83 crore with interest, holding them guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practices.
The commission comprising Poonam V Maharshi (presiding member) and Dr Nisha Amol Chavan (member) was hearing the complaint of a retired senior citizen couple against a real estate developer alleging deficiency in services for failing to give possession of a flat they booked.
The state consumer commission held that failure to deliver possession within a reasonable timeframe constitutes a clear deficiency in service.
“The act of the opponent in unilaterally issuing a termination letter and deducting a substantial portion of the deposited amount solely on the grounds of a delay in payment constitutes a clear deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice,” said the state consumer commission on March 13.
Advocate Nitin Waghmare, appearing for the developers, argued that the complainants defaulted on milestone payments.
The complaint was filed beyond the limitation.
The buyers had described the purchase as an “investment” in emails.
Termination and forfeiture of 10 per cent earnest money were contractually valid.
They also claimed the complainants had “unclean hands” and were attempting to build a false case through selective communications.
Broader implications
This ruling adds to a growing body of consumer jurisprudence holding developers accountable for delayed possession, arbitrary price changes and one-sided contractual enforcement
It reiterates that even high-value real estate transactions fall within consumer protection laws when intended for personal use.
The commission’s strong language against unilateral cancellations and fund retention signals stricter scrutiny of builder practices, especially in cases involving vulnerable buyers such as retirees investing life savings.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
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