Bombay High Court to consider interim safeguards for advocates as protection law put on hold

Maharashtra is yet to pass its Advocates’ Protection Bill, even as Telangana successfully enforced a similar law last week. (AI Generated)

Even as Telangana last week enforced a law to protect advocates from violence, intimidation, harassment and coercion, Maharashtra is yet to enact similar legislation despite having introduced an Advocates’ Protection Bill.

The Bombay High Court had said in May this year that it would consider whether interim directions are needed to safeguard advocates until such legislation is enacted. The court is hearing a PIL filed by the Kolhapur District Bar Association and others seeking protective measures for over two lakh advocates, claiming that assaults on advocates are on the rise in Maharashtra and need to be curbed.

The PIL was filed after the HC took suo motu cognisance of an incident in which an advocate was allegedly assaulted by a litigant at the Kolhapur district court complex in March this year.