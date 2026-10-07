Bus to Maha Kumbh reaches ‘30 hours late’, man wins Rs 22,000 from tour operators

The Chandigarh district consumer commission has directed two tour operators to pay Rs 12,000 to a passenger who travelled from Chandigarh to Prayagraj during the 2025 Maha Kumbh, holding that traffic restrictions did not absolve them of providing promised amenities, maintaining the bus, and informing passengers about changes in boarding arrangements.

Dealing with a plea of a man who alleged that the bus reached 30 hours late to the destination, Prayagraj, from Chandigarh, a bench of president Pawanjit Singh and member Mohan Sharma also awarded Rs 10,000 as compensation for the inconvenience, causing mental agony and harassment as well as litigation expenses.

“It is safe to hold that the extraordinary traffic and security restrictions during the Maha Kumbh substantially contributed to the delay and, therefore, the opposite parties cannot be made liable for the entire delay or for all consequential inconvenience. Nevertheless, the opposite parties were required to provide the promised amenities, maintain the bus in proper condition, and communicate material changes in the boarding arrangements. Failure in these respects constitutes deficiency in service,” the commission said on September 24.

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The ruling also highlighted that, however, the existence of traffic restrictions does not absolve the opposite parties from their obligation to provide the services and amenities promised at the time of booking.

15-hour journey completed in 30 hours

The complainant, along with his friends, booked a trip with the tour operators from Chandigarh to Prayagraj and back during Mahakumbh 2025. The tickets were booked through the operators.

For the outward journey dated February 7, 2025, the bus was scheduled to depart at 3 pm and reach Prayagraj at 7 am on February 8, 2025, with a promised journey time of 15 hours. However, according to the complainant, it departed about one hour late and reached Prayagraj only at about 10 pm on February 9, 2025, approximately 30 hours beyond the promised arrival time.

The complainant alleged that despite assurances by the opposite parties that, being experienced tour operators, they would use suitable routes to avoid Mahakumbh traffic, he suffered prolonged delay, inadequate stoppages, lack of proper toilet/rest facilities, non-provision of promised water bottles and Wi-Fi, and only one charging point instead of the promised facilities mentioned on the ticket.

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He claimed that upon reaching Prayagraj, the passengers were made to deboard approximately 15 km before the scheduled destination at a roadside location, causing further inconvenience and additional expenses.

Ordeal of return journey

The complainant further stated that during the return journey on February 9, 2025, he was unexpectedly directed to board from Kokhraaj Thana, approximately 45 km away from the promised pickup point at Nehru Park, Prayagraj, without prior intimation, compelling him to incur Rs 2,000 towards auto fare.

According to the complainant, the bus, scheduled to depart at 7 pm and reach Chandigarh at 10 am on February 10, 2025, actually departed at 9.15 pm and reached Chandigarh at about 2 pm, causing further inconvenience and disruption of the complainant’s official work.

He alleged that during the return journey, the bus was also in poor condition, with defective AC ducting fixed with tape, inadequate ventilation, non-provision of water bottles and Wi-Fi, and only one charging point instead of two.

The complainant thereafter lodged a detailed complaint followed by a legal notice, but no satisfactory redressal was provided. He then approached the consumer commission alleging physical inconvenience, mental agony, harassment, and additional financial loss.

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Journey during Maha Kumbh Mela: Bus operator

The bus operator submitted that they are experienced operators of Volvo Sleeper AC buses and have not adopted any unfair trade practice. It was argued that the journey was undertaken during the Maha Kumbh Mela, 2025, when extraordinary traffic, security restrictions, barricading, and crowd control measures were imposed around Prayagraj by the competent authorities, which were beyond the control of the opposite parties.

It was stated that the delays were caused by massive traffic jams around Prayagraj and other surrounding areas, which is evident from photos and videos, as well as relevant traffic/security advisories and restrictions.

The operator denied the allegations regarding the non-provision of water, blankets, Wi-Fi, and charging facilities, and stated that the buses are equipped with such facilities and that it took reasonable steps to provide passenger amenities.

The allegation regarding premature deboarding/change of boarding point is also denied, arguing that as vehicular movement in the restricted areas was subject to directions of the competent authorities during the Maha Kumbh, the opposite parties could not violate such restrictions.

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Return point shifted without adequate notice: Order

Acknowledging that the journey took place during the Maha Kumbh Mela, when extraordinary traffic congestion, barricading, and restrictions on vehicular movement were prevailing in and around Prayagraj, the commission said that the opposite parties cannot be held responsible for the entire delay in the journey merely because the bus did not reach at the scheduled time.

On the allegation that the return boarding point was shifted from Nehru Park to Kokhraaj Thana, approximately 45 kilometres away, resulting in an additional auto expenditure of Rs 2000, the commission said that the opposite party has not satisfactorily established that adequate prior intimation regarding such change was given to the complainant. The complainant is therefore entitled to reimbursement of the said amount.

The commission noted that the complainant has also alleged that the condition of the bus was deficient, particularly the defective AC duct and inadequate ventilation. “The opposite parties have denied the allegation but have not produced sufficient evidence to satisfactorily rebut the material placed on record by the complainant,” it noted.

Takeaway

The judgment clarified that extraordinary event-related traffic may excuse travel delays, but not failures in promised services. Tour operators remain responsible for providing booked amenities, maintaining buses properly, and informing passengers about significant changes to boarding arrangements.

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Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Chandigarh: 0172-2700 183) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.