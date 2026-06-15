Court rejects ex-Army man’s ‘wife threw me out’ plea, orders him to pay maintenance

The petitioner is a 63-year-old retired ex-serviceman married to the respondent and has a son and a daughter. (Ai-generated image)

Ruling that a husband cannot evade maintenance merely by claiming that he was thrown out of the matrimonial home by his wife, the Madras High Court has upheld an order directing a retired Army personnel to pay Rs 8000 per month to his wife, observing that the statutory obligation to support one’s spouse cannot be avoided.

Justice P Vadamalai observed that the petitioner had not paid any maintenance despite being directed by the court to do so, leading to accumulated arrears of Rs 8,24,000.

“A husband cannot be permitted to take a plea of being thrown out by his wife to disown his statutory duty, and further, the husband is not allowed to contend that he is financially unsound to maintain his wife, considering the admitted facts that he is a pensioner, who is receiving a military pension of more than Rs.20,000/- and is also earning income as an LIC agent,” the June 12 order noted.