Wife can’t block husband’s pension over unpaid maintenance, rules Madras High Court

4 min readNew DelhiJun 8, 2026 02:45 PM IST
The Madras High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by a woman seeking to restrain authorities from disbursing her estranged husband’s pensionary and other retirement benefits, holding that disputes arising from non-compliance with maintenance orders cannot be pursued through a writ petition and must be taken before the appropriate forum.
Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar was hearing a plea filed by one Rajammal, seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Employees Pension Fund Trust and the Transport Corporation not to release the benefits payable to her husband, N Tamilmani.
“This Court cannot be converted into an Execution Court or a Family Court for resolving the disputes between the petitioner and the third respondent, who are husband and wife. If at all the petitioner succeeded in the maintenance case against the third respondent, it is for her to initiate execution proceedings or otherwise for execution of the said orders,” the court said on June 4.
The Madras High Court declined to restrain authorities from disbursing a husband’s retirement benefits holding that maintenance orders cannot be enforced through writ jurisdiction. (Image enhanced using AI)
Background
- The petitioner had obtained maintenance orders in her favour. She alleged that her husband failed to comply with those directions.
- She therefore approached the high court seeking to stop the release of his pensionary and retirement benefits.
- The plea was made against the pension authorities, urging them not to disburse the benefits payable to the third respondent.
- The petitioner claimed that orders granting maintenance had already been passed in her favour and continued to remain in force.
- Contending that her husband had failed to honour those orders, she sought intervention from the high court through a writ petition.
- Her primary request was that the pension authorities be directed not to release the terminal and pensionary benefits due to her husband.
No legal or constitutional right infringed
The court found that the nature of the dispute was essentially matrimonial and arose out of alleged non-compliance with maintenance orders.
It observed that the grievance projected by the petitioner was directed against her husband and not against the official respondents who were responsible for disbursing pensionary benefits.
“Absolutely, there is no legal or constitutional right of the petitioner that is infringed by the respondents 1 (Administrator, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Employees Pension Fund Trust) & 2 (General Manager, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation) and the entire grievance of the petitioner is only against the third respondent.” the court said.
The court noted that if a maintenance order had already been passed and remained unsatisfied, the law provides specific remedies for its enforcement.
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Such remedies, the court indicated, include initiating execution proceedings before the competent forum rather than invoking the extraordinary writ jurisdiction of the high court.
The judgment emphasised that the high court cannot be transformed into a forum for execution of decrees or orders passed by other courts.
Nor can writ proceedings be used as a substitute for remedies specifically available under the relevant procedural law.
The court further observed that a writ of mandamus is ordinarily issued when a legal or constitutional right has been infringed by a public authority.
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In the present case, however, the petitioner had failed to establish any violation of a legal or constitutional right by the pension authorities.
Final decision
The court therefore concluded that the writ petition was not maintainable and could not be entertained under Article 226 of the Constitution.
Holding that the petition was misconceived, the court dismissed the plea seeking to restrain the release of the third respondent’s pensionary and retirement benefits.
The ruling underscores that maintenance orders must be enforced through the mechanisms provided by law and that writ jurisdiction cannot be invoked merely to secure compliance with such orders.
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Written by Aparajita Prasad. She is an intern with The Indian Express.