Wife can’t block husband’s pension over unpaid maintenance, rules Madras High Court

The Madras High Court refused to intervene in a maintenance dispute through writ jurisdiction. (Image generated using AI)

The Madras High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by a woman seeking to restrain authorities from disbursing her estranged husband’s pensionary and other retirement benefits, holding that disputes arising from non-compliance with maintenance orders cannot be pursued through a writ petition and must be taken before the appropriate forum.

Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar was hearing a plea filed by one Rajammal, seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Employees Pension Fund Trust and the Transport Corporation not to release the benefits payable to her husband, N Tamilmani.

“This Court cannot be converted into an Execution Court or a Family Court for resolving the disputes between the petitioner and the third respondent, who are husband and wife. If at all the petitioner succeeded in the maintenance case against the third respondent, it is for her to initiate execution proceedings or otherwise for execution of the said orders,” the court said on June 4.