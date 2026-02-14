‘No right to extinguish life’: Madras High Court refuses relief to couple convicted of 9-year-old disabled daughter’s murder

If the law permits parents to eliminate children born with developmental issues, no such child would survive in this world, the court stated. (Image generated using AI)

Madras High Court news: Emphasising that it is a “bounden duty” of parents to care for their children regardless of mental or physical disabilities, the Madras High Court recently dismissed a criminal plea filed by a couple convicted of murdering their nine-year-old mentally disabled daughter by poisoning.

The division bench of Justices G K Ilanthiraiyan and R Poornima was dealing with a plea against the trial court’s order in a murder case where the parents were convicted of killing their disabled daughter by poisoning.

“It is the bounden duty of the parents to take care of their child, whether the child is born with a mental illness, physical disability, or without any disability at all,” the court said on February 13.