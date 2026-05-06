12 years on, Madras High Court junks challenge to selection of 23 district judges over ‘vague’ allegations

The court held that the petitioners had failed to establish any illegality serious enough to invalidate the selection process or justify reopening appointments made in 2014. (AI-generated image)

Madras High Court news: Ruling that vague and belated challenges cannot be used to unsettle appointments made over a decade ago, the Madras High Court has upheld the 2013 selection of 23 district judges in Tamil Nadu, rejecting allegations of manipulated viva voce marks, lack of transparency, and suppression of criminal antecedents.

A bench of Justices Anita Sumanth and Mummine­ni Sudheer Kumar was hearing a batch of writ petitions filed by unsuccessful candidates N Bharathirajan and A Kannan, challenging the recruitment process for District Judge (Entry Level) posts initiated through a notification dated May 2, 2013.

Justices Anita Sumanth and Mummineni Sudheer Kumar dismissed the writ petitions. Justices Anita Sumanth and Mummineni Sudheer Kumar dismissed the writ petitions.

The Madras High Court examined allegations relating to interview marks, eligibility criteria, concealment of criminal and civil cases and the validity of appointments made under a January 2, 2014 government order.