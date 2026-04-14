‘Courts can’t impound passport as bail condition’: Madras High Court says only one authority can

The Madras High Court observed that the Passports Act is a special legislation which prevails over a general law, such as the CrPC. (Image generated using AI)

Madras High Court news: The Madras High Court recently held that a trial court cannot direct an accused to surrender his passport as a condition for bail, observing that the power to impound passports lies exclusively with passport authorities under the law.

Justice P Dhanabal passed the order on April 6 while partly allowing a petition filed by an accused who had challenged certain conditions imposed by a sessions court while granting him bail.

Impounding of a passport cannot be done by the court under CrPC Section 104, Justice P Dhanabal stated. Impounding of a passport cannot be done by the court under CrPC Section 104, Justice P Dhanabal stated.

“The passport authorities alone can impound passport and the trial Court while granting bail cannot impose such a condition to deposit the passport,” the Madras High Court ruled.