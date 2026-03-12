Madras High Court asks jails to provide sugar free coffee, tea to prisoners after convict loses leg to diabetes

In a humane ruling, the Madras High Court has directed all prison authorities in Tamil Nadu to offer sugar-free coffee and tea to prisoners suffering from diabetes after it came to light that a convict had lost his leg due to the sugar-related ailment.

“A prisoner is also a person. He is entirely in the care, custody and control of the prison authorities. They therefore have to assume the duty to be reasonably accommodative towards the special needs of prisoners with disability. This duty can be enforced by individual prisoners with disability by filing writ proceedings. They can demand that they should be provided with the required facilities,” the order stated.