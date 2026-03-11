Amid student’s mental health struggles, Madras High Court tells college to return certificates, backs Rs 10 lakh bond

The college will be entitled to recover the bond amount of Rs 10 lakh from the student but his documents should be returned within a week, the Madras High Court ordered. (Image generated using AI)

Madras High Court news: Highlighting the significance of educational certificates, the Madras High Court recently directed JKKN Dental College and Hospital to return the original certificates of a student who wished to pursue a different course at another institution, while clarifying that the Rs 10 lakh bond signed by the student would remain recoverable by the college.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the order while hearing a petition filed by a student who had allegedly attempted to kill himself twice due to academic pressure during his dental course and later decided to switch to a BTech programme at another institution.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the order on March 9. Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the order on March 9.

“Under the conditions, the petitioner must be helped, encouraged and aided to use his learning/education, for there can be no damage to the same and that it should come to his rescue always,” the high court said in its March 9 order.