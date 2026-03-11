Amid student’s mental health struggles, Madras High Court tells college to return certificates, backs Rs 10 lakh bond

Madras High Court news: Highlighting the significance of educational certificates, the Madras High Court recently directed JKKN Dental College and Hospital to return the original certificates of a student who wished to pursue a different course at another institution, while clarifying that the Rs 10 lakh bond signed by the student would remain recoverable by the college.
Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the order while hearing a petition filed by a student who had allegedly attempted to kill himself twice due to academic pressure during his dental course and later decided to switch to a BTech programme at another institution.
Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the order on March 9.
“Under the conditions, the petitioner must be helped, encouraged and aided to use his learning/education, for there can be no damage to the same and that it should come to his rescue always,” the high court said in its March 9 order.
Withholding documents
It is to be noted that even the University Grants Commission (UGC), while framing the UGC (Grievance Redressal) Regulations, 2018, had included withholding of documents within the definition of the term ‘grievances’.
The main issue in the case was whether the petitioner would be entitled to the return of the original certificates without payment of the bond amount.
The high court noted that the bond clause had been upheld as valid by the Supreme Court, and therefore, the amount remains payable by the petitioner and can be recovered as arrears of land revenue.
However, considering the extreme circumstances of the case, the court held that the petitioner should be encouraged and aided to make use of his education, which should always come to his rescue.
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate B N Sinega argued only for the return of the certificates from the said college.
Sinega further highlighted the extreme circumstances where the petitioner was initially helped by his grandmother and, due to depression and medical expenses, the petitioner had to undergo treatment.
On the contrary, representing the college, advocate N Manokaran cited another case of this high court, arguing that the original certificates can be returned to the petitioner only if he pays the bond amount.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
Expertise
Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen.
Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on:
Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts.
Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy.
Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More