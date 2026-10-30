Madras High Court directs state to stop protests personally targeting sitting judges

Observing that there was a clear legal line between criticising a legal conclusion and attacking an individual judge who has written a judgment, the Madras High Court on Friday has directed the state police to deny permission for any public protests that would personally target, defame, or intimidate sitting judges.
Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan were hearing a plea filed by a man seeking directions to the government administration and law enforcement agencies to take “preventive and punitive” action against organised public campaigns that target sitting judges.
“True judicial independence means judges must be free to decide cases based solely on the law and the facts before them. The Supreme Court of India has reiterated that an independent judiciary is a part of the basic structure of our Constitution. If judges are subjected to personal abuse, hostile threats or coordinated intimidation because of their judicial decisions, it will strike at the root of the legal system,” the order read.
The high court had directed the authorities that “No permission shall be granted for any public gathering or march that aims to personally target, defame or intimidate a sitting judge. If a permitted assembly turns into a personal attack, the officers concerned shall end the event immediately and take appropriate legal action.”
According to the order, the dispute began when the high court gave a judgment on June 25, 2026, as per which a government order issued by the Department of Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare on March 9, 2024 was declared unconstitutional. The high court had held that a person could not claim backward class benefits only because of religious conversion, as the practice was inconsistent with both constitutional principles and Islamic theology.
The high court recollected that after it had passed the judgment, several organisations had launched “wide-ranging” public protests across the State of Tamil Nadu.
The petitioner contended that the protests had become a “personalized, hostile and defamatory campaigns” against one of the judges and “posters were displayed, public rallies were organized and videos were distributed on social media networks.” The petitioner said that these displays used abusive language and caste-based remarks which were designed to “undermine public confidence in the administration of justice”.