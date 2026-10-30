Madras High Court directs state to stop protests personally targeting sitting judges

Observing that there was a clear legal line between criticising a legal conclusion and attacking an individual judge who has written a judgment, the Madras High Court on Friday has directed the state police to deny permission for any public protests that would personally target, defame, or intimidate sitting judges.

Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan were hearing a plea filed by a man seeking directions to the government administration and law enforcement agencies to take “preventive and punitive” action against organised public campaigns that target sitting judges.

“True judicial independence means judges must be free to decide cases based solely on the law and the facts before them. The Supreme Court of India has reiterated that an independent judiciary is a part of the basic structure of our Constitution. If judges are subjected to personal abuse, hostile threats or coordinated intimidation because of their judicial decisions, it will strike at the root of the legal system,” the order read.