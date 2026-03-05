As Madras High Court draws ‘Laxman rekha’ for human rights cases, why police must pay Rs 6 lakh to TN businessman

The Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench clarified that the human rights commission’s findings should not undermine the prosecution’s case before the criminal court. (Image generated using AI)

Madras High Court news: Drawing a clear ‘Laxman rekha’ between criminal proceedings and human rights adjudication, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has upheld an order of the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) directing the state to pay compensation to a man who was illegally detained and assaulted by police officers in Kanniyakumari district.

A bench of Justice G R Swaminathan and Justice R Kalaimathi was hearing a batch of petitions filed by police officers challenging the SHRC order that awarded Rs 6 lakh compensation to one Selvaraj for violation of his human rights and dismissed the petitions.