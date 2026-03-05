As Madras High Court draws ‘Laxman rekha’ for human rights cases, why police must pay Rs 6 lakh to TN businessman
While human rights bodies can examine violations arising out of police action, they must maintain a 'Laxman rekha' so their findings do not interfere with criminal proceedings, the Madras High Court held.
Madras High Court news: Drawing a clear ‘Laxman rekha’ between criminal proceedings and human rights adjudication, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has upheld an order of the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) directing the state to pay compensation to a man who was illegally detained and assaulted by police officers in Kanniyakumari district.
A bench of Justice G R Swaminathan and Justice R Kalaimathi was hearing a batch of petitions filed by police officers challenging the SHRC order that awarded Rs 6 lakh compensation to one Selvaraj for violation of his human rights and dismissed the petitions.
“Even when the complainant before the Commission is an accused in the criminal case, the complaint can be entertained when gross human rights violation is evident ex-facie; even in such cases, the eventual findings of the Commission cannot cast any cloud on the prosecution’s case before the criminal court. If this laxman rekha is not kept in view, while the act of taking cognisance may not be faulted, the report may be set aside,” the court said on February 27.
The court emphasised that while human rights bodies can examine violations arising out of police action, they must maintain a Laxman rekha so that their findings do not interfere with criminal proceedings before courts.
‘Laxman rekha’ between courts, human rights bodies
Explaining the limits of the human rights commission’s jurisdiction, the bench observed that even when a criminal case is pending before a court, the commission may still inquire into allegations of human rights violations.
However, the commission must focus only on the issue of breach of human rights and not delve into the details of the criminal investigation, the court cautioned while discussing the principle of sub-judice and the commission’s powers.
The judges clarified that the commission’s findings should not undermine the prosecution’s case before the criminal court.
Merely because a victim of human rights violation has resorted to criminal prosecution, he cannot be disabled from approaching the human rights commission.
The human rights commission can award compensation and recommend disciplinary action against the erring officials.
After examining the evidence, the bench concluded that Selvaraj had indeed suffered human rights violations at the hands of police personnel.
The court observed that the police had implicated him in a criminal case and detained him in circumstances that violated his dignity, liberty and personal safety, which are protected under the Constitution.
The judges also noted that CCTV footage from the police station was not produced, which warranted an adverse inference against the police.
Discharge in criminal case noted
The court further took note that Selvaraj was subsequently discharged from the criminal case on November 11, 2024, by the Principal District and Sessions Court, Nagercoil.
This development reinforced the conclusion that the criminal case had been wrongly pursued against him.
