Madras High Court restrains unlawful broadcast of ‘The Kerala Story 2’ by internet providers, cable TV operators

The Madras High Court has restrained internet service providers and cable TV operators from unlawfully broadcasting the movie- The Kerala Story 2.
Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy granted ad interim injunction on the two applications filed by Sunshine Pictures Limited, producer of the Kerala Story 2 movie, apprehending infringement of the plaintiff’s copyright in the film.
The court noted that as evidence of its ownership of the copyright, the producer-plaintiff filed the CBFC certificate describing it as the producer.
It observed that irreversible injury may occur in such cases unless unlawful broadcast is prevented at the threshold. However, the court also noted that the legitimate business interest of the respondents may also be affected.
“In matters of this nature, it is likely that irreversible injury will occur unless unlawful broadcast is prevented at the threshold. At the same time, it is possible that the legitimate business interest of one or more respondents may be affected, in view of the expansive nature of the relief claimed. Therefore, it is necessary that the plaintiff shall indemnify in respect thereof,” the court remarked.
Subject to this condition, the court granted ad interim injunction as prayed for until February 23, 2026.
Issue notice to the respondents returnable on 23.03.2026. Private notice is also permitted. The applicant shall comply with Order XXXIX Rule 3 of CPC
On February 27, a division bench of the Kerala High Court had lifted the interim stay on the release of Kerala Story 2 movie.
The bench of Justices S A Dharmadhikari and P V Balakrishnan stayed the single bench order, after producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah moved an appeal.
The single bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas had stayed the release of the film for two weeks and had directed the CBFC to review the screening certificate it had issued to the movie, which is a sequel to the Kerala Story.
On February 26, hours after the single bench verdict, the film producers appealed to the Division Bench, which heard the matter on Thursday night.
During the hearing, the Division Bench raised doubts on whether a decision on the matter could be made based on the movie’s teaser released last week.
A bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas had stayed the release of the movie acting upon a petition moved by one Sreedev Namboodiri of Kannur, who had sought that the screening certificate issued to the film be quashed.
The petitioner argued that the film is about women from various states who were allegedly being lured into relationships and coerced into religious conversion, but the title says ‘Kerala Story 2’, thereby allegedly linking the theme of forced religious conversion to the state of Kerala.
While hearing the petition, the High Court had remarked that the people of Kerala live in harmony.
Observing that there was a lack of application of mind by the CBFC while granting certification to the film, the court directed the body to consider the revision petitions filed before it by the petitioner within two weeks.
The petitioner alleged that the film, slated for release this week, would create a law and order situation.
