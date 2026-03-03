Madras High Court restrains unlawful broadcast of ‘The Kerala Story 2’ by internet providers, cable TV operators

The Madras High Court has restrained internet service providers and cable TV operators from unlawfully broadcasting the movie- The Kerala Story 2.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy granted ad interim injunction on the two applications filed by Sunshine Pictures Limited, producer of the Kerala Story 2 movie, apprehending infringement of the plaintiff’s copyright in the film.

The court noted that as evidence of its ownership of the copyright, the producer-plaintiff filed the CBFC certificate describing it as the producer.

It observed that irreversible injury may occur in such cases unless unlawful broadcast is prevented at the threshold. However, the court also noted that the legitimate business interest of the respondents may also be affected.