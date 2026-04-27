‘Barking up wrong tree’: Madras High Court rejects plea seeking Rs 1 lakh reward for luxury car smuggling tip-off

The Madras High Court noted that the petitioner relied on reward guidelines issued by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, which could not be applied to the CBI. (Image generated using AI)

Madras High Court news: Calling out a claim rooted in a “non-existent set of guidelines”, the Madras High Court has dismissed a whistleblower’s plea seeking a Rs 1.28 lakh reward from the CBI for allegedly providing inputs in 50 high-value luxury car smuggling and customs duty evasion cases of Rs 48.5 crore, holding that he has no right to such payment.

Justice A D Jagadish Chandira was hearing a criminal writ petition challenging a CBI communication dated May 12, 2023, which had rejected MJ Sankar’s reward claim.

Justice A D Jagadish Chandira identified multiple deficiencies in the petitioner’s case. Justice A D Jagadish Chandira identified multiple deficiencies in the petitioner’s case.

“The petitioner is barking up the wrong tree and predicates his claim on a non-existent set of guidelines,” the Madras High Court observed on April 17, rejecting the plea.