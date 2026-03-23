Why Madras High Court declined nod to erect freedom fighter Veerapandiya Kattabomman’s statue on private land

The authorities have noted with pain as to how the erection of statutes some great leaders are now taking a caste consolidation, the Madras High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)

Madras High Court news: Referring to caste-based concerns, Madras High Court recently refused to interfere with an order denying permission to erect a statue of freedom fighter Veerapandiya Kattabomman on a private land in Tamil Nadu.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy disposed of the plea filed by a man who had sought to quash the rejection order issued by district authorities and to secure permission to install a bronze statue of Kattabomman in his land in Ramanathapuram district.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy disposed of the plea on March 11. Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy disposed of the plea on March 11.

“The authorities have noted with pain as to how the erection of statutes and Memorials of some other great leaders who fought for our freedom are now taking a caste consolidation,” the Madras High Court order of March 11 read.