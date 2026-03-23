Why Madras High Court declined nod to erect freedom fighter Veerapandiya Kattabomman’s statue on private land

Nothing prevents the petitioner or others from paying their respects to freedom fighter Veerapandiya Kattabomman at the current memorial in Thoothukudi, the Madras High Court observed.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
4 min readNew DelhiMar 23, 2026 01:34 PM IST
Madras high court bronze statue veerapandiya kattabommanThe authorities have noted with pain as to how the erection of statutes some great leaders are now taking a caste consolidation, the Madras High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)
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Madras High Court news: Referring to caste-based concerns, Madras High Court recently refused to interfere with an order denying permission to erect a statue of freedom fighter Veerapandiya Kattabomman on a private land in Tamil Nadu.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy disposed of the plea filed by a man who had sought to quash the rejection order issued by district authorities and to secure permission to install a bronze statue of Kattabomman in his land in Ramanathapuram district.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy madras high court statue freedom fighter Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy disposed of the plea on March 11.

“The authorities have noted with pain as to how the erection of statutes and Memorials of some other great leaders who fought for our freedom are now taking a caste consolidation,” the Madras High Court order of March 11 read.

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‘Caste consolidation’

  • No authority or no court would deny the same, considering the fact that Veerapandiya Kattabomman was a great freedom fighter and is a hero to everyone in this part of the world.
  • The authorities have rejected the permission to erect his statue on the ground that the petitioner and his caste people are tracing casteism to the said great king/leader also and on that basis, now the statue is sought to be erected in the private land.
  • By the impugned order, the authorities have noted with pain as to how the erection of statutes and memorials of some other great leaders who fought for our freedom are now taking a caste consolidation, shape, and every year, huge protection is being granted in this part of the world.
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  • When people are forgetting everything else, which are the real and tangible things in life, such as the freedom fighters fighting with great valour to save this country, etc, but remembering and considering only the non-existent thing called ‘caste’, which doesn’t have a shape, colour, odour or any existence except the existence in the minds of the people, sadly, the authorities are being forced to pass such order to refuse permission to install a statue, the court stated.
  • The constitutional mandate to create a casteless egalitarian society cannot be forgotten and when the impugned order is passed, keeping that in mind, it cannot be interfered with.
  • Already, a memorial is built by the government at Panchalankurichi in Thoothukudi district and nothing prevents the petitioner or others from paying their respects to the great freedom fighter at the said site.

Who was Veerapandiya Kattabomman?

  • Veerapandiya Kattabomman was an 18th-century Palayakkarar (chieftain) and a legendary figure in Indian history known for his defiant resistance against the British East India Company.
  • He ruled the principality of Panchalankurichi in present-day Tamil Nadu and is celebrated as one of the earliest freedom fighters to challenge British colonial rule.
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Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar

  • Last year, the Madras High Court allowed the installation of the statue of freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar at a local community hall.
  • A resident of Salvarpatti village in Virudhunagar district had purchased land and constructed a community hall with the intent to install the statue of freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.
  • It came on record that the local authorities in Sivakasi not only prevented him from installing the statue but also seized the same.
  • Aggrieved by their action, the resident moved the court, praying for the handover of the statue and permission to install it.
  • The court allowed the plea and said, “In view of the social profile (of the freedom fighter), installation of the statue…will not in any way disturb law and public order. ”

Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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