‘Mischievous political spin’: Madras High Court raps Tamil Nadu minister over Thiruparankundram Deepam remarks

Madras High Court Deepam order: The Madras High Court recently rebuked Tamil Nadu minister for minerals and mines S Regupathy calling his remarks on the issue of the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram as a “mischievous political spin”.

Justice G R Swaminathan was hearing an application filed by one S Paramasivam to implead the minister in the matter based on his statements in a local daily on January 7, and made it clear that once a court has spoken, it is not open to a minister, or any authority to publicly declare that the government would not permit what the court has allowed.