‘Mischievous political spin’: Madras High Court raps Tamil Nadu minister over Thiruparankundram Deepam remarks

Justice G R Swaminathan was hearing an application filed by one S Paramasivam to implead the minister in the matter based on his statements in a local daily on January 7, and made it clear that once a court has spoken, it is not open to a minister, or any authority to publicly declare that the government would not permit what the court has allowed.
One cannot pronounce opinions contrary to a judicial verdict in the public fora, said the Madras High Court. (Image enhanced using AI)
“I conclude that Thiru.Ragupathy has given a mischievous political spin to the turn of events. Whether the issuance of prohibitory order by the District Collector is an act of contempt or not is the subject matter of proceedings before this Court. The rule of sub-judice will kick in. Let the Hon’ble Minister bear this principle in mind,” the court said on March 2.
The court stopped short of summoning the minister in contempt proceedings but left little doubt about its disapproval.
From his silence on this issue, one can safely conclude that Thiru.Ragupathy did make such a statement that the government would not permit lighting the lamp atop the hill.
Even though as early as on January 6, he claimed that the government would file an appeal challenging the division bench order made on the same day, till date, no such appeal appears to have been filed.
Collector’s affidavit changes course
Despite the strong observations, Justice Swaminathan decided against summoning the minister as a contemnor.
This decision came after the district collector of Madurai filed an additional affidavit clarifying that the prohibitory order issued under Section 163 BNSS was not intended to frustrate the high court’s earlier direction permitting the lighting of the lamp.
Corresponding to Section 144 of the CrPC, it restricts assembly, movement, or specific actions for up to two months, extendable to six months by the State.
The collector stated that the sole concern was to prevent law and order problems and that the order “definitely did not contemplate the hindrance to temple officials / devaswom lighting the lamp in accordance with the Judgment” of the high court.
‘Rule of sub judice will kick in’
The court also issued a broader caution.
Since the legality of the prohibitory order itself is under examination in contempt proceedings, the matter is sub judice.
Against this backdrop, a sub-application was filed seeking to implead minister S Regupathy as a contemnor in ongoing contempt proceedings.
The move was triggered by a January 7, 2026 report in a local newspaper, which attributed to the minister a statement that the government would not permit the lighting of the lamp at the hilltop Deepathoon.
