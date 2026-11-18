The Madras High Court has directed the Railways to provide battery-operated car services at all railway stations in the Tiruchirappalli and Madurai divisions where the facility is currently unavailable, within six months. The court said operational difficulties, passenger footfall and infrastructure constraints alone could not justify denying such assistance to passengers who need it.

Justices P Velmurugan and K K Ramakrishnan were hearing a petition filed by one Sundara Vimal Nathan alias Swamimalai Sundara Vimal Nathan against the Union Ministry of Railways, Southern Railway and the divisional railways authorities. The plea sought free battery-operated vehicles for persons with disabilities, senior citizens, pregnant women and other passengers needing mobility assistance to reach platforms and train coaches.

“The difficulties faced by such passengers in reaching the respective platforms and locating their allotted coaches within the limited halting time of trains cannot be ignored…It is also to be borne in mind that the Indian Railways, being a public service provider, has an obligation to take appropriate measures to ensure that railway facilities are accessible to all sections of passengers, particularly persons with disabilities and senior citizens. The provision of Battery Operated Car services is one such essential measure towards achieving an inclusive and passenger-friendly railway system,” the court said on November 10.

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The case began after Nathan approached the Madras High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution, alleging that passengers with disabilities, senior citizens, pregnant women and others with restricted mobility were facing difficulties accessing platforms and train coaches without battery-operated car assistance. He also sought signboards indicating pickup points at major stations, including Tiruchirappalli, Madurai and Thanjavur, and effective grievance redressal mechanisms for passengers requiring mobility assistance.

Railways says services already available

The railway authorities told the high court that battery-operated car services were already available at seven stations in the Madurai division and six in the Tiruchirappalli division.

Justices P Velmurugan and K K Ramakrishnan said accessible railway facilities were essential to ensuring passengers with restricted mobility could travel with dignity and convenience. (Image enhanced using AI) Justices P Velmurugan and K K Ramakrishnan said accessible railway facilities were essential to ensuring passengers with restricted mobility could travel with dignity and convenience. (Image enhanced using AI)

However, they said extending the facility to every station might not be operationally feasible, citing factors such as station category, passenger footfall, demand for mobility assistance, platform configuration, ramp availability, and existing infrastructure. They argued that the feasibility had to be assessed based on the requirements and facilities at individual stations.

Infrastructure constraints can’t justify denial

The high court, however, said the reasons cited by the Railways could not, by themselves, justify not extending battery-operated car services to stations where the facility was unavailable. It observed that passengers with restricted mobility often face considerable difficulty reaching platforms and finding their allotted coaches, particularly when they have to do so within the limited time a train halts at a station.

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“In our considered view, the reasons assigned by the respondents, with regard to operational feasibility, passenger footfall and infrastructure facilities, cannot, by themselves, be a justification for not extending the facility of Battery Operated Cars to railway stations where such services are not presently available,” the bench said.

The court further observed that making battery-operated cars available would substantially ease the difficulties faced by passengers with restricted mobility and enable them to access railway services with dignity and convenience.

It emphasised that Indian Railways, being a public service provider, had an obligation to take appropriate measures to ensure that railway facilities were accessible to all sections of passengers, particularly persons with disabilities and senior citizens.

Finding the grievance raised by the petitioner genuine, the bench held that the relief sought deserved to be granted. Allowing the petition, the high court directed the railway authorities to provide battery-operated car services at all railway stations falling within the Tiruchirappalli and Madurai divisions where the facility had not been provided so far.

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The court also directed them to take appropriate steps to ensure the effective functioning and proper monitoring and maintenance of the services at all the railway stations concerned.