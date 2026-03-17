‘Man worships invisible God, destroys visible nature’: Madras High Court junks ecologically sensitive land allotment order

The petitioner contended that the value of the land was not even 25% of the land value already allotted to the petitioner-school.

Madras High Court news: The Madras High Court recently quashed a Tamil Nadu government order that allotted ecologically sensitive sand dune land as an alternative site to a school, observing that the decision was illegal and contrary to public interest.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the order on February 25 while hearing a writ petition filed by St. Joseph’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Cuddalore and observed that sand dunes are ecologically sensitive areas that serve as natural buffers against storms and support biodiversity.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the order on February 25. Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the order on February 25.

The court quoted French-Canadian astrophysicist Hubert Reeves who said: “Man is the most insane species. He worships an invisible God and destroys a visible Nature. Unaware that this Nature he’s destroying is this God he’s worshipping”.