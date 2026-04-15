Madras High Court grants man police protection, 60-minute window to visit parents’ grave amid family feud

By granting a short window for the visit and limiting the number of attendees, the Madras High court navigated a volatile dispute while preserving a “customary practice.” (Image generated using AI)

Madras High Court news: Stepping in to defuse a family dispute without derailing a local customary practice, the Madras High Court allowed a man to perform a traditional ritual at his parents’ grave ahead of his daughter’s puberty ceremony, and directed the police to provide protection for the visit.

Justice L Victoria Gowri, in an order dated April 10, 2026, pointed out that the relief was “narrow and time-bound,” aimed solely at facilitating a peaceful observance of family tradition.

“The respondent (police authority) is directed to afford necessary police protection to the petitioner along with 10 persons of his family, to visit his parents’ graveyard…on 12.04.2026 between 8.00 am to 9.00 am, and garland the graveyard,” the Madras High Court said in its April 10 order.