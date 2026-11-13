PIL says Vimal promotes pan masala in guise of elaichi ads, Madras High Court dismisses it

The Madras High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking action against the makers of the “Vimal” brand for allegedly airing surrogate advertisements for pan masala under the guise of promoting its cardamom product, Vimal Elaichi.

The man who filed the PIL argued that the advertising campaign, featuring three well-known film actors across television, print, social media and hoardings, was allegedly a front to promote Vimal Pan Masala and violated several food and relevant laws.

However, Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan declined to intervene, observing that whether an advertisement is surrogate depends on facts such as the product’s sale, packaging, marketing and the advertiser’s intent. “The allegation that the advertisement is surrogate is a question of fact. The answer depends on whether the advertised product is genuinely sold, how it is packaged and marketed, what the advertisement says and shows, and what the advertiser intended,” the order said.