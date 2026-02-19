Shared contact number, ‘allegiance oath’: Why Madras High Court refused to unseal PFI-linked properties in Tamil Nadu

The dispute originated from an order passed by the Theni district collector in 2022, directing the attachment of the petitioners’ premises at Muthuthevanpatti. (Image generated using AI)

Madras High Court news: The Madras High Court recently dismissed a plea challenging the attachment of property belonging to the Tamil Nadu Development Foundation Trust and Arivagam, and said that these entities function as associates of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

A division bench of Justices G K Ilanthiraiyan and R Poornima was on February 4 dealing with the plea of the two organisations against a trial court ruling that confirmed the district magistrate’s (DM) order sealing the petitioners’ property under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

“The statements clearly show that the petitioners are also associates of PFI and are affiliated with it,” the court said.