Madras High Court upholds permission to reconstruct church near Hindu temple

The constitutional guarantee of peaceful coexistence of persons professing different faiths cannot be curtailed merely based on an unproven apprehension, the Madras High Court has held while dismissing a plea against permission granted for the reconstruction of a Christian prayer hall located about 45 metres away from a Hindu temple.

Justices M Dhandapani and N Dilip Kumar passed the order on a plea filed by a district executive committee member of an organisation named Hindu Munnani, challenging an order of the Sivagangai District Collector granting permission for the reconstruction of a church building in Dhayapuram village.

“The apprehension expressed by the petitioner regarding a possible law and order problem, by itself, cannot be a ground to interfere with an administrative order, particularly when the competent authority has considered the relevant materials and the field inspection report does not disclose any such existing dispute or objection from the local residents,” the order dated August 25 read.