Madras High Court upholds permission to reconstruct church near Hindu temple

The court passed the order on a plea filed by a district executive committee member of Hindu Munnani (social organisation), challenging an order granting permission for the reconstruction of a church building.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 7, 2026 10:56 AM IST
Madras High Court church temple disputeThe court was dealing with a plea challenging permission granted for reconstruction of church building near temple. (Image generated using AI)
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The constitutional guarantee of peaceful coexistence of persons professing different faiths cannot be curtailed merely based on an unproven apprehension, the Madras High Court has held while dismissing a plea against permission granted for the reconstruction of a Christian prayer hall located about 45 metres away from a Hindu temple.

Justices M Dhandapani and N Dilip Kumar passed the order on a plea filed by a district executive committee member of an organisation named Hindu Munnani, challenging an order of the Sivagangai District Collector granting permission for the reconstruction of a church building in Dhayapuram village.

“The apprehension expressed by the petitioner regarding a possible law and order problem, by itself, cannot be a ground to interfere with an administrative order, particularly when the competent authority has considered the relevant materials and the field inspection report does not disclose any such existing dispute or objection from the local residents,” the order dated August 25 read.

Madras High Court church Justices M. Dhandapani and N. Dilip Kumar refused to interfere with order granting permission for church reconstruction.

Why court refused to interfere?

The matter reached the High Court in 2021. In April 2021, the court directed the district administration to lock and seal the premises after the petitioner filed a plea alleging that the reconstruction of the church building was undertaken without obtaining prior permission from the district collector.

The court then allowed the respondent (not named in the ruling) to seek permission from the District Collector to reconstruct the prayer hall. Following the permission, the petitioner sought directions to quash the order, arguing that permitting a Christian prayer hall in such proximity to the temple would cause law-and-order issues in the locality.

The respondents, however, submitted that a prayer hall had existed at the site for around 25 years and that the construction in question was merely a reconstruction of the old building, which had become structurally weak.

The court noted that a field inspection had found that the temple and the prayer hall were about 45 metres apart. It also noted that the local residents had informed the authorities that worship had been conducted at the site for around 25 years and that they had no objection to the continuation of the prayer hall.

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The bench held that there was no evidence to show that the construction or use of the prayer hall violated any statutory provision or that the district collector’s order was contrary to the directions issued by the High Court in the earlier proceedings.

“In the absence of any material to establish that the construction or use of the prayer hall is in violation of any statutory provision or that the impugned order has been passed contrary to the specific directions issued by this Court in the earlier writ petition, this Court is not inclined to interfere with the decision of the District Collector,” it said.

Rejecting the petitioner’s apprehension on the possible law and order problem, the ruling held that it was no ground to interfere with an administrative order, adding that the petitioner was not a resident of the locality and had failed to place material demonstrating any illegality, procedural irregularity, arbitrariness or violation of the court’s earlier directions.

 

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Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express (Digital), where he specialises in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish covers court developments and key cases for the audience. Expertise Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of courts into clear, legal content. He also runs liveblogs from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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