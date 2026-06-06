Madras High Court warns mechanical POCSO trials make children ultimate casualty

POCSO news: A child subjected to repeated institutional interaction, whether before police officers, counsellors, doctors, prosecutors, or courts, undergoes an emotional journey that legal records seldom capture, the Madras High Court has said and directed a series of measures.

Justice L Victoria Gowri was hearing four separate petitions involving POCSO prosecutions from different districts of Tamil Nadu seeking quashing of criminal proceedings and used the opportunity to undertake a broader examination of how children are treated within the criminal justice system.

“Every statement recorded, every medical examination conducted, every confrontation facilitated and every courtroom appearance compelled upon a child leaves psychological impressions upon the developing mind of that child,” the court said on June 1, examining a batch of cases arising under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Justice Victoria L Gowri said that it had chosen to present the four matters together not to sensationalise allegations of false implication under the POCSO Act but to provoke institutional introspection. (File Image) Justice Victoria L Gowri said that it had chosen to present the four matters together not to sensationalise allegations of false implication under the POCSO Act but to provoke institutional introspection. (File Image)

Call for trauma-informed justice

The high court also encouraged deeper academic inquiry into child psychology, trauma-informed policing, secondary victimisation through procedural excess, rehabilitation deficiencies under the POCSO framework and welfare-centric adjudicatory models.

It noted that child protection requires empathy as much as enforcement and warned that mechanical implementation of welfare legislation could ultimately undermine the interests of the very children the law seeks to protect.

At the same time, Justice Gowri made it clear that the observations should not be interpreted as diluting the seriousness of genuine child sexual abuse prosecutions.

“Every allegation involving a child must be handled with the highest degree of caution, care, expertise, sensitivity, responsibility, and institutional sincerity,” the court said.

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The judgment concluded with a warning that if child-protection laws are implemented mechanically or insensitively, “the ultimate casualty will always be the child.”

The high court expressed hope that the order would contribute to the evolution of child-protection jurisprudence beyond procedural formalities and towards a genuinely welfare-oriented framework centred on the dignity, safety and emotional well-being of children.

Four cases, one common concern

Justice Gowri said the four cases, though arising from different factual backgrounds, revealed a deeply disturbing common feature- children who entered the justice system under the protective umbrella of the POCSO Act often found themselves exposed to emotional confusion, psychological strain, procedural insensitivity, repetitive narration of allegations, social stigma and family conflict.

The high court clarified that it had chosen to present the four matters together not to sensationalise allegations of false implication under the POCSO Act but to provoke institutional introspection, academic engagement, policy reflection and systemic reform concerning the manner in which children are dealt with in the criminal justice system.

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According to the court, the POCSO Act remains one of India’s most progressive child-protection legislations, but welfare legislation alone cannot achieve its constitutional objectives unless the surrounding implementation framework evolves with equal sensitivity, expertise and coordination.

“The true object of the POCSO Act is not confined merely to registration of FIRs, filing of charge sheets, or securing convictions. The soul of child protection jurisprudence lies in preserving childhood dignity, emotional safety, educational continuity, psychological healing, social reintegration, and constitutional compassion,” the court observed.

Systemic gaps identified

Justice Gowri identified several recurring concerns that emerged from the cases before the court.

These included the absence of trauma-informed investigative approaches, mechanical registration and prosecution practices, insufficient understanding of child psychology, repeated exposure of children to emotionally exhausting legal procedures, inadequate counselling support mechanisms, lack of coordinated welfare intervention, shortcomings in child-sensitive investigation, structural gaps in rehabilitation frameworks and inadequate training among stakeholders.

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The high court observed that the criminal justice system often continues to function with a primary focus on procedural completion rather than holistic child welfare.

“A child subjected to repeated institutional interaction, whether before police officers, counsellors, doctors, prosecutors, or Courts, undergoes an emotional journey that legal records seldom capture,” the court said, emphasising that legal files rarely reflect the psychological toll of repeated questioning, examinations and courtroom appearances.

Child protection more than convictions

The judgment stressed that the purpose of child protection laws extends far beyond investigation and prosecution.

“The soul of child protection jurisprudence lies in preserving childhood dignity, emotional safety, educational continuity, psychological healing, social reintegration, and constitutional compassion,” the court noted.

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According to the judgment, children who enter the justice system should emerge protected, reassured, rehabilitated and emotionally secure, rather than carrying deeper trauma caused by insensitive institutional processes.

The high court said the true success of the POCSO framework cannot be measured solely through convictions but must also be assessed through its ability to safeguard the emotional and psychological well-being of children.

Courts must look beyond individual cases

Justice Gowri observed that constitutional courts are not merely adjudicatory institutions deciding disputes in isolation.

They also carry a responsibility to identify systemic shortcomings and initiate conversations capable of improving the justice delivery mechanism itself.

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The high court said it had brought the four matters together as a single integrated judicial discourse so that recurring institutional patterns emerging across the cases were not lost through fragmented adjudication.

The judgment expressed hope that the common order would serve as a child-welfare-oriented institutional reflection, a pedagogic resource for judicial and police training, a catalyst for academic research and a framework for policy introspection.