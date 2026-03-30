No obscene dance, double meaning songs: Here’s a list of rules set by Madras High Court for Madurai temple festival

The Madras High Court was dealing with a plea regarding the Sri Kaliamman Temple Festival in Madurai District. (Image generated using AI)

Madras High Court news: Directing that obscene displays, undignified portrayals of women, and double-meaning songs are strictly prohibited, the Madras High Court has granted conditional permission for cultural programs, including Valli Thirumanam Drama and Dance Program in connection with the Sri Kaliamman Temple Festival in Madurai District.

Justice L Victoria Gowri was dealing with a plea filed by one S Arun, who had sought direction to local authorities to provide police protection and permission for the events scheduled on March 31 and April 1.

“No women participating in the cultural program would be depicted or portrayed in an obscene or undignified manner either in the form of clothing or otherwise,” the court said on March 27.