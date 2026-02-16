‘Pay Rs 5000 each for e-library,’ accused in attempted murder case told as Madras High Court allows them to recall witnesses

The Madras High Court was hearing a plea by six accused in a 2022 case. They sought more time to comply with a trial court’s order permitting cross-examination of the witnesses.

Written by: Richa Sahay
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 03:39 PM IST
Madras High Court E-library advocates' associationThe Madras High Court directed the petitioners to pay the amount for establishing an e-library for the Madurai Bench High Court Advocates’ Association (MBHAA). (Image generated using AI)
Madras High Court news: The Madras High Court recently directed six petitioners to contribute Rs 5,000 each towards establishing an e-library for the Madurai Bench High Court Advocates’ Association (MBHAA) while granting a limited opportunity to recall and cross-examine certain prosecution witnesses.

Justice L Victoria Gowri was hearing the plea of the petitioners in an attempt-to-murder case seeking an extension of time to comply with the trial court’s earlier order permitting recall and cross-examination of witnesses.

Justice L Victoria Gowri madras high court Justice L Victoria Gowri heard the plea on February 13.

“The petitioners are also directed to pay a sum of Rs 5,000/- each for establishing an E-Library to the credit of the MBHAA, in Indian Bank, Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Branch, Account….,” the court directed in its February 13 order.

‘Right to fair trial’

  • The right to a fair trial is guaranteed in the Constitution.
  • The petitioners will be allowed to cross-examine the witnesses.
  • The petitioners are directed to comply with the order passed by the trial court on February 13 before 04.45 pm and file a memo in this regard.
  • When such a memo is received, the trial court may permit the petitioners to recall and cross-examine the three witnesses on February 16.
  • The petitioners must conclude the cross-examination of those witnesses on the same day, as no further time would be permitted.
  • The police concerned are directed to bring the witnesses on the same day, facilitating the cross-examination by the petitioners.
‘Plea filed in 11th hour’

  • Appearing for the petitioners, advocate M Kannan submitted that since it is a case of an attempt to murder (Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code), it is necessary for the fair ends of trial that the petitioner should cross-examine the said witnesses.
  • Kannan also mentioned that the petitioners will not cause any further delay in the pending trial and are seeking a day for recalling and cross-examining the said witnesses.
  • He pointed out that his clients are the accused in the pending case of 2022 before the trial court, in which they had earlier filed a petition seeking permission to recall and cross-examine three particular witnesses.
  • Subsequently, the trial court allowed the said petition by an order on January 21 with certain conditions. However, his client failed to fulfil those conditions within the timeline given by the court concerned.
  • He then mentioned that following this, his clients filed another plea seeking extension of time, which was returned by the trial court for filing the same with the proper laws and sought the indulgence of the Madras High Court.
  • For the state, additional public prosecutor S Ravi submitted that this application should be rejected as the petitioners have filed this application in the 11th hour, when they should have argued, and it should have then posted for judgment.

IPC Section 307

Section 307 of the IPC deals with attempt to murder and provides that an act done with the intention or knowledge that it is likely to cause death may amount to attempt to murder, even if death is not caused.

In such cases, the accused may be punished with imprisonment for 10 years, along with a fine.

‘Postponement of cross-examination’

In another case of attempt to murder, the Karnataka High Court recently allowed the application of two accused men, both aged 22, to postpone the cross-examination of an eyewitness cited by the state so that their defence strategy is not prematurely disclosed, adversely affecting their case.

Justice M Nagaprasanna said in the February 3 order, “In the present case, several witnesses are cited as eyewitnesses to the same incident and are closely related and proximally placed, the apprehension of the accused that early cross-examination would lay bare their defence cannot be brushed aside as fanciful. Such apprehension is not only plausible but judicially recognised.”

The court then deferred the cross-examination of the prosecution witness until the completion of the examination-in-chief of the remaining witnesses.

‘Clean library books’

In an unrelated case, the Patna High Court interestingly granted anticipatory bail to an accused on the condition of cleaning library books for a week.

The high court was in 2024, hearing the pre-arrest bail plea of the man who was charged with assaulting a woman and outraging her modesty.

It was noted by the court that the accused himself took an undertaking to perform two tasks as a condition for getting the relief – cleaning the library and planting saplings on the last day of his community service.

Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
