‘Pay Rs 5000 each for e-library,’ accused in attempted murder case told as Madras High Court allows them to recall witnesses

The Madras High Court directed the petitioners to pay the amount for establishing an e-library for the Madurai Bench High Court Advocates’ Association (MBHAA). (Image generated using AI)

Madras High Court news: The Madras High Court recently directed six petitioners to contribute Rs 5,000 each towards establishing an e-library for the Madurai Bench High Court Advocates’ Association (MBHAA) while granting a limited opportunity to recall and cross-examine certain prosecution witnesses.

Justice L Victoria Gowri was hearing the plea of the petitioners in an attempt-to-murder case seeking an extension of time to comply with the trial court’s earlier order permitting recall and cross-examination of witnesses.

“The petitioners are also directed to pay a sum of Rs 5,000/- each for establishing an E-Library to the credit of the MBHAA, in Indian Bank, Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Branch, Account….,” the court directed in its February 13 order.