Madras High Court invokes ‘public necessity’ maxim to order eviction of hundreds for Madurai airport expansion

With the dismissal of the writ petitions, the court cleared the way for the final phase of land acquisition and implementation of the long-pending Madurai Airport expansion. (Image generated using AI)

Madras High Court news: Invoking the utilitarian principle of “the greatest good for the greatest number of people” articulated by philosophers Jeremy Bentham and John Stuart Mill, the Madras High Court has upheld the eviction of residents from acquired land for the expansion of Madurai Airport. In doing so, it held that public necessity must prevail over private interests in large infrastructure projects.

A bench of Justices G Jayachandran and K K Ramakrishnan was hearing a batch of writ petitions filed by hundreds of residents from Chinna Udaippu hamlet in Ayyanpappakudi village, Madurai district, challenging their eviction from land acquired for the airport expansion project. The court dismissed the pleas.