‘Liquor choice, but nuisance not’: Madras High Court quashes liquor license in Jallikattu-famed region

The Madras High Court was dealing with a plea of villagers against the liquor license granted in their locality. (Image generated using AI)

Madras High Court news: Observing that the consumption of liquor is an “individual choice” of a person, but liquor shops posing a threat to the residents of that locality must be looked into, the Madras High Court quashed a liquor license granted to a private recreation club in Thandalai Village of Madurai District.

A division bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and M Jothiraman was dealing with Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by local residents against the grant of a liquor license shop in the locality.

“It is to be noted that the consumption of liquor is an individual choice of a person. However, such liquor shops causing nuisance or posing a threat to the residents of that locality must be looked into,” the court said.