Madras High Court upholds life term for man who assaulted, impregnated minor daughter

The Madras High Court noted that the 15-year-old motherless girl was put in “grave peril” at the hands of her own father. (AI-generated image)

The Madras High Court has upheld the life term imprisonment of a man who was convicted for sexually assaulting his 15-year-old daughter after the girl’s pregnancy came to light in 2019. DNA evidence in the case became a crucial factor in proving the man’s paternity of the survivor’s child that prompted the prosecution to seek a severe punishment and led to the man’s guilt.

Interestingly, the High Court quoted South African poet Dr Gift Gugu Mona as saying “Save her from the claws of the enemy/Shield her against any brutality.”

Further in the verdict, Justices A D Jagadish Chandira and B Murugesan on September 2 said that the motherless girl was put in “grave peril” at the hands of her own father, noting that the girl’s pregnancy was terminated in July, 2020, following a court order, while the foetus was preserved and sent for forensic examination.