UGC rules vs student’s future: Madras High Court overrules law university’s abrupt ban on exam attempts

The instructions issued by the university in April stated that five-year course law students admitted prior to the academic year 2018-2019 were not permitted to write supplementary exams. (AI-generated image)

Madras High Court news: Coming to the aid of a BA LLB student, the Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University to permit him to appear for supplementary examinations, after he was barred following the abrupt implementation of UGC guidelines limiting the number of attempts.

Justice L Victoria Gowri was hearing the plea filed by a law student, who was yet to clear four papers in the five-year course and sought permission to appear in the examinations until he cleared them.

“This Court is of the considered view that the petitioner should also be given the benefit of writing the examinations. Hence, the respondents are directed to open the online portal, facilitating the petitioner to pay the necessary examination fee and permit the petitioner to write the supplementary examinations scheduled from 13.05.2026 to 05.06.2026,” the Maras High Court said in its May 12 order.