UGC rules vs student’s future: Madras High Court overrules law university’s abrupt ban on exam attempts

The instructions issued by the university in April stated that five-year course law students admitted prior to the academic year 2018-2019 were not permitted to write supplementary exams. (AI-generated image)
Madras High Court news: Coming to the aid of a BA LLB student, the Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University to permit him to appear for supplementary examinations, after he was barred following the abrupt implementation of UGC guidelines limiting the number of attempts.
Justice L Victoria Gowri was hearing the plea filed by a law student, who was yet to clear four papers in the five-year course and sought permission to appear in the examinations until he cleared them.
“This Court is of the considered view that the petitioner should also be given the benefit of writing the examinations. Hence, the respondents are directed to open the online portal, facilitating the petitioner to pay the necessary examination fee and permit the petitioner to write the supplementary examinations scheduled from 13.05.2026 to 05.06.2026,” the Maras High Court said in its May 12 order.
Justice L Victoria Gowri allowed the plea of a law student, permitting him to sit for his upcoming supplementary exams.
The law student had contended that the high court had permitted similarly placed candidates in its April 29 order.
Law student vs UGC guidelines
The petitioner pursued his BA LLB at the Central Law College from 2017 to 2022, during which he cleared all papers, except for four, the Madras High Court noted.
When the petitioner joined the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University, his college or the university did not impose any regulations or conditions regarding the number of attempts within which a candidate should clear the examinations.
Even the examination schedule issued by the university’s controller of examinations on April 13, 2026, did not mention the aforementioned conditions.
However, on April 22, 2026, the instructions issued by the university stated that five-year course students admitted before the academic year 2018-2019 were not permitted to appear for further exams as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.
It was mentioned before the Madras High Court that as per UGC guidelines, candidates could write supplementary exams only up to two years after the regular course is completed.
However, such aforementioned restrictions were not imposed when the course was commenced, and suddenly, in the current academic year, a demanding condition was imposed.
When the petitioner attempted to pay the examination fees in the online portal, the portal rejected the petitioner, stating that the registration number is invalid.
Aggrieved by the circumstance, the petitioner filed a plea before the Madras High Court.
Advocate S R Sundar, for the petitioner, submitted that he had only four papers pending, and the sudden imposition issued by the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University had caused him irreparable injury.
It was submitted that the petitioner’s first examination was scheduled on May 13, 2026, and the other three papers were scheduled on May 21, June 2 and June 5 of this year.
It was contended that due to the examination schedule, the petitioner had to send his representation through email on April 27 and May 4 to the respondent university, but no reply was received.
Thus, the petitioner moved the court.
Sundar submitted that similarly placed petitions had been filed before the Madurai Bench, and the Madras High Court had permitted the candidates to attend the exam. The petitioner seeks a similar decision from the court.
Madras HC steps in to protect disabled law student’s right
The Madras High Court recently directed the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University to grant a fee waiver to a law student with 40 per cent disability, observing that the implementation of fee waiver measures for persons with disabilities cannot be approached pedantically by clubbing it with reservation.
Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the order while allowing a plea filed by a student enrolled in the three-year LLB (Hons) course, who was denied fee exemption on the ground that he had not been admitted under the persons with disabilities quota.
“When the intention of the State of Tamil Nadu as well as the 2nd respondent (university) is to provide fee waiver to persons with diabilities, its implementation same cannot be approached pedantically by clubbing it with reservation. Persons with disabilities require both reservation and welfare measures so as to provide them with equal opportunities to complete their education along with other candidates,” the Madras High Court order read.
Somya Panwar works with the Legal Desk at The Indian Express, where she covers the various High Courts across the country and the Supreme Court of India. Her writing is driven by a deep interest in how law influences society, particularly in areas of gender, feminism, and women’s rights.
She is especially drawn to stories that examine questions of equality, autonomy, and social justice through the lens of the courts. Her work aims to make complex legal developments accessible, contextual, and relevant to everyday readers, with a focus on explaining what court decisions mean beyond legal jargon and how they shape public life.
Alongside reporting, she manages the social media presence for Indian Express Legal, where she designs and curates posts using her understanding of digital trends, audience behaviour, and visual communication. Combining legal insight with strategic content design, she works on building engagement and expanding the desk’s digital reach.
Somya holds a B.A. LL.B and a Master’s degree in Journalism. Before moving fully into media, she gained experience in litigation and briefly worked in corporate, giving her reporting a strong foundation. ... Read More