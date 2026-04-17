No festival for 20 years: Madras High Court says right to worship fundamental, allows New Year puja at temple

The Tamil New Year, also known as Puthandu, marks the beginning of the Tamil calendar and is celebrated with great joy and devotion across the state. (Image generated using AI)

Madras High Court news: Observing that the right to worship is a fundamental right, the Madras High Court recently permitted a devotee to conduct pujas on the eve of Tamil New Year (Puthandu) at a temple in Karur district, despite the festival not being held there for two decades and concerns over possible law and order issues.

Justice L Victoria Gowri was hearing the plea filed by one Muniyappan, who sought directions to the police to grant permission to conduct pujas at the Sri Bagavathy Amman Alaya Chithira Thiruvizha.

Justice L Victoria Gowri heard the plea on April 9. Justice L Victoria Gowri heard the plea on April 9.

The Madras High Court, however, cautioned that none of the villagers or devotees should claim any “first honour” during the event.