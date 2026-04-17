No festival for 20 years: Madras High Court says right to worship fundamental, allows New Year puja at temple

The Madras High Court was hearing the plea of a man seeking police permission to conduct a temple festival at Sri Bagavathy Amman Alaya Chithira Thiruvizha in Karur district on the eve of the Tamil New Year.

Written by: Richa Sahay
4 min readNew DelhiApr 17, 2026 02:37 PM IST
madras high court new year puja templeThe Tamil New Year, also known as Puthandu, marks the beginning of the Tamil calendar and is celebrated with great joy and devotion across the state. (Image generated using AI)
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Madras High Court news: Observing that the right to worship is a fundamental right, the Madras High Court recently permitted a devotee to conduct pujas on the eve of Tamil New Year (Puthandu) at a temple in Karur district, despite the festival not being held there for two decades and concerns over possible law and order issues.

Justice L Victoria Gowri was hearing the plea filed by one Muniyappan, who sought directions to the police to grant permission to conduct pujas at the Sri Bagavathy Amman Alaya Chithira Thiruvizha.

Justice L Victoria Gowri madras high court Justice L Victoria Gowri heard the plea on April 9.

The Madras High Court, however, cautioned that none of the villagers or devotees should claim any “first honour” during the event.

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“The right of worship is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution of India, and hence, there is no impediment for the petitioner and his village people to perform poojas in a Sri Bagavathy Amman Alaya Chithira Thiruvizha situated at K P Kulam, Renganathapuram Village, Krishnarayapuram, Karur District,” the April 9 order read.

Arguments

Government advocate M Sakthi Kumar submitted that for the past 20 years, the said festival was not conducted. He added that there are possibilities for disruption of law and order in the locality if permission is granted.

On the contrary, the counsel for the petitioner, advocate M Yesudasan, submitted that it was not actually a temple festival, but his client was only seeking permission to conduct pujas on the eve of the Tamil New Year from 7 am to 5 pm.

Tamil New Year

The Tamil New Year, also known as Puthandu, marks the beginning of the Tamil calendar and is celebrated with great joy and devotion across the state.

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Also referred to as Varusha Pirappu, it is observed on the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai, and this year it was celebrated on April 14, with the Sankranti moment falling at 9.39 am.

This new year symbolises new beginnings, prosperity, and hope for the year ahead. On this day, families clean and decorate their homes, prepare traditional dishes like mango pachadi, which represents the different flavours of life, and visit temples to seek blessings.

No permission required for religious prayer

In a separate development, the Allahabad High Court has observed that no prior permission from state authorities is required to conduct religious prayer meetings within private premises.

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A bench of Justices Atul Sreedharan and Siddharth Nandan held that religious prayer falls within the ambit of the fundamental right to freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution. Article 25 provides for freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion.

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The bench was hearing a plea alleging inaction by the authorities concerned on several representations by the petitioner seeking permission to hold a religious prayer meeting within its private property.

Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

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