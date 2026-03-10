Yes to ‘karagattam’ but stick to outfits from 1989 movie: Madras High Court allows traditional folk dance at temple festival

Madras High Court news: The Madras High Court recently permitted the performance of the traditional Tamil folk dance ‘karagattam‘ during a temple festival in Tiruchirappalli, while directing that the dancers adhere to the traditional dress code depicted in the iconic Tamil film Karagattakaran.
Justice L Victoria Gowri was hearing the plea of one A Vaithiyanathan, seeking permission to conduct the cultural event of karagattam and expressed concern over the attire used by performers in this traditional folk dance.
Justice L Victoria Gowri was hearing the plea of one A Vaithiyanathan.
The petitioner stated that the dance is to be performed on March 8 on the eve of Thiruvizha, scheduled from March 8 to March 10 at Arulmigu Kaligaparameshwari Temple.
“The third respondent, the police, is directed to permit the petitioner to conduct ‘Karagattam‘ alone on 08.03.2026. It is made clear that the proper dress code, as displayed in the Tamil Movie ‘Karagattakaran’, should be followed by the dancers while performing Karagattam,” the Madras High Court said in its March 6 order.
Iconic Tamil film
Karagattakaran (1989), starring Ramarajan and Kanaka, is a popular Tamil film centred on karagattam dancers. The film, known for its portrayal of the traditional folk dance, became a major commercial success and remains culturally significant in Tamil Nadu.
‘Deep-rooted in Tamil culture’
The government advocate argued that the dress code for the dance has become obscene in recent times, deviating from the traditional dress code.
However, the traditional dance of karagattam should not be distorted either in the mode of dancing or in the mode of dressing up.
The high court talked at length about the significance of this dance form and mentioned that it is one of the most cherished dance forms of Tamil culture.
The ‘karakattam’ dance, also known as karagattam, a traditional folk dance popular in Tamil Nadu, is performed as an offering to the rain goddess, Mariamman.
The dance is characterised by its unique feature of balancing pots or pitchers on the dancer’s head while performing intricate movements.
This balance and dance requires immense skill and concentration.
Karagattam is typically accompanied by traditional Tamil music and involves vibrant costumes, rhythmic steps, and graceful body movements.
Hence, this art form is deeply rooted in Tamil Nadu’s culture.
Traditionally, karakattam performers are known for their acrobatic skills, which include balancing water-filled pots on their heads while dancing.
This symbolises humility and dedication to the divine.
The petitioner is directed to make a fresh representation to the police, and the police officer concerned is directed to permit the petitioner to conduct karagattam alone on March 8.
Temple festival and dance
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate M Dinesh Hari Sudarsan submitted that the petitioner had made a representation before the police seeking permission to conduct karagattam on the said date in connection with the temple festival of Arulmighu Kaligaparameshwari Temple at Edamalaipatti Pudur in Tiruchirappalli.
However, the police rejected it and aggrieved over the same, the petitioner came before this court.
On the contrary, the government advocate M Sakthikumar, submitted that in the name of karagattam, the petitioner does not conduct karagattam at all, but it is only obscene ‘adal padal (dancing-singing)’, and it was only due to this that the respective authority rejected the request.
Karagattakaran, a romantic dance-comedy, was based on the story of two karakattam dancers who fall in love with each other. However, the circumstances prevent the main characters from confessing their love for one another.
With music composed by Ilaiyaraaja, including the famous song “Maanguyilae poonguyile”, the film was released on June 16, 1989, and ran for over a year in theatres, and won two Tamil Nadu state film awards.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
Expertise
Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen.
Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on:
Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts.
Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy.
Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More