Yes to ‘karagattam’ but stick to outfits from 1989 movie: Madras High Court allows traditional folk dance at temple festival

Karagattakaran (1989) was based on the story of two folk dancers and had the famous song “Maanguyilae poonguyile”. (Credit: Thenappan P - Shree Raajalakshmi Films official YT channel)

Madras High Court news: The Madras High Court recently permitted the performance of the traditional Tamil folk dance ‘karagattam‘ during a temple festival in Tiruchirappalli, while directing that the dancers adhere to the traditional dress code depicted in the iconic Tamil film Karagattakaran.

Justice L Victoria Gowri was hearing the plea of one A Vaithiyanathan, seeking permission to conduct the cultural event of karagattam and expressed concern over the attire used by performers in this traditional folk dance.

Justice L Victoria Gowri was hearing the plea of one A Vaithiyanathan. Justice L Victoria Gowri was hearing the plea of one A Vaithiyanathan.

The petitioner stated that the dance is to be performed on March 8 on the eve of Thiruvizha, scheduled from March 8 to March 10 at Arulmigu Kaligaparameshwari Temple.