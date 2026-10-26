Madras High Court orders release of illegally detained cop in Rs 24-crore extortion case

The police inspector was arrested on October 9, and his bail was rejected by the trial court on October 16 in connection with a dispute that allegedly originated between two partners of a hospital in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur.

Written by: Richa Sahay
5 min readNew DelhiOct 26, 2026 03:30 PM IST
Madras High Court police inspector officer illegal detention extortionThe inspector was arrested on charges including extortion and criminal conspiracy. A trial court rejected his bail application on October 16. (AI-generated image)
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Observing that “even a minute’s illegal detention cannot be tolerated”, the Madras High Court has ordered the immediate, unconditional release of a police inspector arrested by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) over allegations of extortion linked to a Rs 24-crore agreement to buy out a hospital partner’s stake.

The inspector was arrested on October 9 after one of the hospital partners had alleged that he was coerced into the settlement, under which he had paid Rs 5 crore and agreed to pay another Rs 19 crore. He claimed that the Rs 5 crore was intended for the inspector and his superiors.

Hearing the plea of the wife of the 46-year-old police inspector, Justices G R Swaminathan and P Murugan held that the inspector’s arrest and remand were illegal. The bench recalled English judge and barrister Lord Alfred Thompson Denning’s observation that an application concerning “the liberty of the subject” must take priority, with the judge putting other matters aside to hear it.

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“Since even a minute’s illegal detention cannot be tolerated, we have chosen to dispose of the matter today itself. No exception can be taken to expeditious or even immediate disposal of a habeas corpus petition,” the October 23 order read.

In custody since October 9

The plea was filed by the police inspector’s wife seeking the release of her husband and challenging his arrest and detention as illegal.

Justices G R Swaminathan and P Murugan Madras High Court police inspector officer illegal detention extortion Justices G R Swaminathan and P Murugan observed that the prosecution had not established that the grounds of arrest were served on the inspector.

The dispute allegedly originated from a partnership disagreement between two partners of a hospital in Thanjavur. One partner alleged that the other had arranged for a man to file a false complaint under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against him. The matter was later transferred for investigation to the CB-CID.

Meanwhile, the two hospital partners entered into a settlement under which one agreed to pay Rs 24 crore to buy out the other’s partnership share. He paid Rs 5 crore and agreed to pay the remaining Rs 19 crore soon.

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After the CB-CID took over the investigation, the partner who had made the payment alleged that he had been coerced into the settlement and claimed that Rs 5 crore was intended for the police inspector and his superiors. The inspector was arrested on charges of extortion, criminal conspiracy and a public servant disobeying the law. A trial court rejected his bail application on October 16.

The man was represented by Senior Advocate Sricharan Rangarajan while the state was represented through Additional Public Prosecutor C Christopher.

‘Not granting bail but unconditional release’

The high court expressed its shock and surprise, noting that the prosecution had not established that the grounds of arrest were served on the inspector. It also found no record of the trial magistrate recording a finding that they had been served.

The bench noted that the trial magistrate had rejected the objection concerning non-service of the grounds of arrest on the reasoning that the inspector, being a police officer, and his wife, being a lawyer, could obtain the information from officials. The high court criticised this reasoning, emphasising that constitutional safeguards cannot be dispensed with on such grounds.

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“We remind the officer that Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) and 22 (safeguards against arbitrary arrest and detention) are sacrosanct. The interpretation placed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court on the said two Articles constitutes the law of the land. It must be followed in letter and spirit. Certain fundamental rights are non-negotiable,” it added.

The high court noted that the police officer was accused of having played Kattapanchayat (illegal, extra-constitutional village or community assembly) but held that even such a person deserves due process. “When we apply Articles 21 and 22 of the Constitution of India to grant relief to terrorists, it would be inequitable to deny the protection of Part III of the Constitution to police officers who are on the wrong side of the law,” it added.

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The bench further clarified that the character of the person and the nature of the allegations against him were irrelevant to the question before it, which was whether his arrest and detention violated his legal and constitutional rights.

The court found that the CB-CID did not follow due process while dealing with the inspector and grave illegalities vitiated his arrest and remand.

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The bench declared that the police inspector’s arrest, detention and subsequent remand illegal and ordered his immediate release. “We are not granting bail. On the other hand, we are directing his unconditional release,” the court added.

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Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express (Digital), where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

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