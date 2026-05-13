‘Can’t weigh citizen’s liberty lightly’: Madras High Court grants ‘Savukku’ Shankar bail in attempt to murder case

The Madras High Court has granted bail to Youtuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar in an attempt to murder case registered against him after he had allegedly pelted stones at police personnel while being brought to Puzhal Police Station, Chennai after his arrest in Ongole, Andhra Pradesh.

Justice L Victoria Gowri observed that the liberty of a citizen is not to be weighed lightly merely because allegations are grave and reiterated the settled principle that “bail is the rule and jail is the exception”.

“The law insists that liberty and investigation must be balanced with judicial care. Where the presence of the accused can be secured by conditions and where the apprehensions of the prosecution can be neutralised by safeguards, continued incarceration would not be justified merely as a matter of course,” the court observed while granting bail.