‘Indefinite’ protest until ‘World War’ ends: Madras High Court slams ‘eccentric’ plea with Rs 50,000 fine

The right to protest against war or otherwise can't be elevated into a right to occupy any place, at any time, for any duration, solely at the will of the person. (Image generated using AI)

War news: The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition seeking permission to hold a daily 14-hour protest “until the end of the World War”, referring to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war, calling the plea impractical, open-ended, and an abuse of constitutional jurisdiction and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 and in case of failure to undergo one day of simple imprisonment.

The case was heard by Justice L Victoria Gowri, who was hearing a plea challenging a police order dated March 9, which denied permission for a recurring protest against war every day from 10 am to 12 am at a busy public junction in Theni district.