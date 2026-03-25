‘Indefinite’ protest until ‘World War’ ends: Madras High Court slams ‘eccentric’ plea with Rs 50,000 fine

War news: The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition seeking permission to hold a daily 14-hour protest “until the end of the World War”, referring to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war, calling the plea impractical, open-ended, and an abuse of constitutional jurisdiction and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 and in case of failure to undergo one day of simple imprisonment.
The case was heard by Justice L Victoria Gowri, who was hearing a plea challenging a police order dated March 9, which denied permission for a recurring protest against war every day from 10 am to 12 am at a busy public junction in Theni district.
“Judicial time is a valuable public resource. Every frivolous or misconceived invocation of constitutional jurisdiction results in the diversion of time from genuinely deserving litigants. The extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 226 is meant to remedy real and substantial injustice and not to vindicate eccentric insistences dressed up as constitutional claims,” the court said on March 24.
Indefinite protest against war places an administrative burden on the authorities, said the court. (File image)
A careful perusal of the impugned order shows that the rejection is founded upon the practical consideration that the particular junction chosen by the petitioner is a busy location and that any daily protest at such a place would hinder the general public.
This court finds that such reasoning is neither arbitrary nor extraneous.
Regulation of assemblies in busy public junctions falls squarely within the domain of lawful administrative control exercised in the interest of public convenience and safety.
No disparaging generalisations of personalities
Dr B R Ambedkar occupies an exalted place in the constitutional history of this nation as the principal architect of the Constitution of India and as a towering voice for social justice, equality, and human dignity.
A litigant cannot be permitted to justify his refusal of reasonable alternatives by making disparaging generalisations about personalities of such public importance.
During the course of hearing, when this court called upon the petitioner to indicate whether he would be willing to consider an alternate venue, it was represented that the police were prepared to permit the proposed programme at alternative places, namely, near the Dr B R Ambedkar Statue at Periyakulam or near the Muthuramalinga Thevar Statue at Vadakarai, Periyakulam.
This is not a case where the administration has altogether denied the petitioner any opportunity to conduct his programme.
The difficulty arose only because the petitioner categorically refused to hold the protest at either of the suggested alternate places.
His refusal was not on grounds of physical inconvenience or logistical impossibility, but on the assertion that both Dr B R Ambedkar and Muthuramalinga Thevar had become icons of casteism and that he therefore did not wish to conduct his protest in the vicinity of their statues.
This court is constrained to observe that such remarks, made in the course of a judicial proceeding, are wholly unwarranted.
State’s stand: Public order can’t be disrupted
Government Advocates M Sakthi Kumar and M Muthumanikkam, appearing for the Theni district administration and the police countered that the proposed venue for the protest against war was a busy junction.
A daily, indefinite protest against war would lead to traffic congestion and public inconvenience.
The petitioner was not denied protest rights against war or otherwise, but was offered alternative venues
The authorities maintained that the restriction was regulatory, not prohibitory, and necessary to maintain public order.
Petition branded ‘frivolous’, ‘eccentric’
Dismissing the plea, the court held that there was no illegality or arbitrariness in the police decision.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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