Madras High Court grants divorce, Rs 25 lakh alimony as wife willing to stay ‘only for kids’

Observing that the wife’s willingness to live with her husband only for the sake of their children did not mean that their marriage could be restored, the Madras High Court dissolved the couple’s marriage and directed the husband to pay Rs 25 lakh as permanent alimony to his wife, who has been caring for their three children.

Justices G R Swaminathan and M D Sumathi held that the wife’s unwillingness to resume married life, prolonged separation and continuing disputes, when considered together, amounted to mental cruelty against the husband.

The court was hearing the husband’s appeal on October 8, who challenged the family court’s May 2025 order dismissing his plea to dissolve his marriage on grounds of cruelty.

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“The fact that the respondent (wife) is prepared to consider living with the appellant (husband) only for the sake of the children does not demonstrate restoration of the marital relationship. On the contrary, it establishes that the matrimonial bond, as a relationship between husband and wife, has ceased to have the substance ordinarily associated with marital companionship,” the court said.

Couple lived separately for years

The couple married in September 2002 and have three children. The husband claimed that they initially lived together after marriage. He alleged that the wife often quarrelled with him, went to her parental home and returned only after he or his relatives intervened.

The husband further said that they had been living separately for several years and that there was no meaningful matrimonial relationship between them. He filed for divorce on grounds of cruelty, while the wife sought Rs 50 lakh as permanent alimony. The family court dismissed the husband’s divorce plea as well as the wife’s requests for alimony and the return of jewellery in its July 2025 order.

Justices G R Swaminathan and M D Sumathi said that forcing the couple to remain legally married would serve no meaningful purpose. Justices G R Swaminathan and M D Sumathi said that forcing the couple to remain legally married would serve no meaningful purpose.

Aggrieved, the husband moved the high court with this appeal. The husband was represented by advocate S Selvakumar, while the wife’s counsel was advocate B Azhagesh.

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‘Broken marriage’

The high court noted that the couple had been married for more than two decades, had lived apart for a substantial period and no longer had a meaningful married life.

“Her statement that she would be prepared to be with him only for the sake of the children reinforces the conclusion that there is no subsisting desire to continue the matrimonial relationship as husband and wife,” the court noted.

The court said that forcing the couple to remain legally married would serve no meaningful purpose. “The marital relationship has broken down to such an extent that continuation of the legal tie has become a source of continuing matrimonial distress rather than a meaningful relationship,” it added.

The high court clarified that it was not granting divorce merely because the couple had differences of opinion or treating every allegation made by the husband as proved.

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“The decree rests upon the cumulative effect of the proved circumstances, particularly the prolonged separation, the absence of meaningful matrimonial companionship and the respondent’s own categorical statement regarding her unwillingness to resume matrimonial life,” it held.

On permanent alimony, the court said it had to balance the wife’s reasonable needs with the husband’s financial capacity and responsibilities. It also considered the wife’s role in caring for their three children and meeting their day-to-day needs.

The court accordingly dissolved the couple’s marriage and directed the husband to pay Rs 25 lakh as permanent alimony to his wife.