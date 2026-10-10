In reprieve for Amul, Madras High Court dismisses trademark suit over ‘AMUL TRU’

The Madras HC dismissed the suit filed by Tamil Nadu based Asian Beverage Private Limited, because it failed to comply with a mandatory notice requirement, without deciding whether Amul’s branding infringed its trademark.

Written by: Aditi Raja
4 min readVadodaraOct 10, 2026 07:36 PM IST
Madras High Court dismisses trademark challenge to Amul Dairy's Amul Tru beverage brand on procedural grounds without ruling on True Valley infringement claimMadras High Court dismisses trademark challenge to Amul Dairy's Amul Tru beverage brand on procedural grounds without ruling on True Valley infringement claim (File)
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A TRADEMARK challenge to Amul Dairy’s “AMUL TRU” beverage brand has been dismissed by the Madras High Court (HC) on procedural grounds, giving the co-operative dairy relief without settling the dispute over the rival “TRUE VALLEY” mark.

The Madras HC dismissed the suit filed by Tamil Nadu based Asian Beverage Private Limited, because it failed to comply with a mandatory notice requirement, without deciding whether Amul’s branding infringed its trademark.

Asian Beverage is also a partner of Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) to manufacture and bottle beverages. Justice AD Maria Clete allowed an application by Kaira District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Ltd, popularly known as Amul Dairy, holding that the TN-based manufacturer had failed to comply with a notice requirement under the Gujarat Co-operative Societies Act, 1961. The court, however, left the substantive trademark dispute unresolved and said fresh proceedings could be instituted after compliance with the applicable requirements, subject to limitation and other legal objections.

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Asian Beverage had claimed that it adopted and continuously used “TRUE VALLEY” from January 26, 2012, and held a registered trademark for the mark in Class 32. It alleged that Amul Dairy’s use of “AMUL TRU” for identical or similar products was deceptively similar and likely to confuse consumers.

Amul Dairy disputed the allegations, saying it had adopted “AMUL TRU” in March 2019 and held registrations for its own marks. It argued that Asian Beverage’s registration covered a composite label and did not grant exclusive rights over the word “TRUE”. It also relied on the prominence of the “AMUL” name and differences between the rival marks.

Without deciding which brand had the stronger claim, the court, for now, examined Amul Dairy’s preliminary objection that Asian Beverage had filed the suit without giving the notice required under Section 167 of the Gujarat Co-operative Societies Act. The provision requires a person proposing to sue a co-operative society over an act touching its business to give written notice to the Registrar and wait two months before instituting proceedings.

Asian Beverage argued that its case was based on trademark rights under central intellectual property laws and that it should not have to follow an additional procedural requirement under a Gujarat state law to pursue its trademark claim. The court, however, found that the dispute concerned Amul Dairy’s manufacture and sale of beverages under “AMUL TRU” in the ordinary course of its business, bringing the case within the provision.

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Asian Beverage also argued that the case was filed in Chennai, where the Madras High Court is located, rather than in Gujarat. The court held that the location of the court did not remove the notice requirement. Amul Dairy is a co-operative society registered under Gujarat law, and the statutory condition governing suits against such societies still applies.

The court further ruled that the passage of two months while the suit remained pending could not cure the omission– the notice and waiting period had to precede the institution of the suit. Amul Dairy’s other objections, including the non-joinder of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF) and Asian Beverage’s predecessors in title, were rejected. The court held that their absence did not prevent an effective decree from being passed against Amul Dairy.

The HC dismissed the suit of Asian Beverages as “not maintainable” in its present form, without an order as to costs. Asian Beverage can now pursue fresh proceedings after meeting the statutory requirements, subject to limitation and other procedures of law.

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Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

 

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