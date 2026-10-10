In reprieve for Amul, Madras High Court dismisses trademark suit over ‘AMUL TRU’

A TRADEMARK challenge to Amul Dairy’s “AMUL TRU” beverage brand has been dismissed by the Madras High Court (HC) on procedural grounds, giving the co-operative dairy relief without settling the dispute over the rival “TRUE VALLEY” mark.

The Madras HC dismissed the suit filed by Tamil Nadu based Asian Beverage Private Limited, because it failed to comply with a mandatory notice requirement, without deciding whether Amul’s branding infringed its trademark.

Asian Beverage is also a partner of Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) to manufacture and bottle beverages. Justice AD Maria Clete allowed an application by Kaira District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Ltd, popularly known as Amul Dairy, holding that the TN-based manufacturer had failed to comply with a notice requirement under the Gujarat Co-operative Societies Act, 1961. The court, however, left the substantive trademark dispute unresolved and said fresh proceedings could be instituted after compliance with the applicable requirements, subject to limitation and other legal objections.