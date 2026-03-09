Child at cross roads: Madras High Court slams ‘terrible rat race’, overrules CBSE to save student’s career

The fact remains that the child studied Mathematics throughout the XI standard in her CBSE school and up to some time, in the XII standard, noted the Madras High Court. (Image generated using AI)

In a strongly worded order reflecting on the intense pressure surrounding competitive entrance examinations in India, the Madras High Court permitted a Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 student in appear for the Mathematics examination as an additional subject, observing that parents make the children run the terrible rat race to secure medical or engineering seats.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy was hearing a plea by one B Shajimon, who sought to quash a January 8 order of CBSE refusing permission for his daughter to appear for Mathematics as an additional subject in the class 12 examination on March 9.

In the madness, all kinds of subjects change, as the one done here by choosing subjects in CBSE which they think lighter all happen, said the Madras High Court. (Image enhanced using AI) In the madness, all kinds of subjects change, as the one done here by choosing subjects in CBSE which they think lighter all happen, said the Madras High Court. (Image enhanced using AI)

“As an extraordinary situation has arisen, let the student be permitted by the second respondent to take up the supplementary examination for the Mathematics subject that is said to be slated on March 9, 2026. If any requisite form and the fees to be taken from the student, the same shall also be collected in the manner known to law,” the court said on February 25.