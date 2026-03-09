Child at cross roads: Madras High Court slams ‘terrible rat race’, overrules CBSE to save student’s career

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy was hearing a plea by one B Shajimon, who sought to quash a January 8 order of CBSE refusing permission for his daughter to appear for Mathematics as an additional subject in the class 12 examination on March 9.
In the madness, all kinds of subjects change, as the one done here by choosing subjects in CBSE which they think lighter all happen, said the Madras High Court. (Image enhanced using AI)
“As an extraordinary situation has arisen, let the student be permitted by the second respondent to take up the supplementary examination for the Mathematics subject that is said to be slated on March 9, 2026. If any requisite form and the fees to be taken from the student, the same shall also be collected in the manner known to law,” the court said on February 25.
Terrible rate race: Sharp reflection on education culture
But, in this part of the world, education = admission to a medical seat or engineering seat.
Parents make the children run the terrible rat race.
In the madness, all kinds of subjects change, as the one done here by choosing subjects which they think lighter all happen.
In high school, even the mother tongue is sacrificed to take other easier subjects.
These are all practiced by the parents thinking that if the child studies three subjects alone, she will come out with flying colours in the NEET examination, which ultimately was not to be in the present case and now, the child finds itself in the crossroads.
The fact remains that the child studied Mathematics throughout the XI standard and up to some time, in the XII standard.
Therefore, ultimately, the law should lean in favour of correcting the other procedures towards truth.
When the fact remains that the petitioner only studied Mathematics and not Physical Education in the XI standard, I am of the view that the relief should lean in favour of permitting the student to write
Mathematics as a subject, since an additional subject is permitted.
Court allows student to take supplementary exam
The court held that the situation warranted an equitable solution.
The high court directed that the petitioner and the student must appear before the CBSE regional director, Chennai, on or before March 3, 2026, with a copy of the court order.
The court said that they must produce evidence including notebooks, homework records, internal assessments and certificates from the school demonstrating that the student had studied Mathematics during Class XI and part of Class XII.
Acting on advice that a lighter subject would help improve her board marks while focusing on NEET preparation, the student replaced Mathematics with Physical Education when her subject details were formally submitted to CBSE.
While the change was intended to streamline her preparation for a medical career, the plan unraveled when she failed to secure a seat through NEET.
Without Mathematics in her board subjects, she became ineligible to pursue engineering courses, effectively closing off an important alternative academic pathway.
Plea to appear in Mathematics as additional subject
The petitioner approached CBSE seeking permission for the student to write Mathematics as an additional subject under CBSE Examination Bye-law 43, which allows students to appear for an additional subject under specified circumstances.
However, CBSE rejected the request through its January 8, 2026 communication, stating that the student did not satisfy the eligibility criteria to appear in Mathematics as a private candidate.
The board argued that under its regulations, class XII is a two-year programme comprising Classes XI and XII.
The board said that students must have studied each subject for two academic years to be eligible to appear in the board examination.
It said that even additional subjects must be studied for two years before the candidate can take the examination.
Since the student had officially registered Physical Education instead of Mathematics, the board maintained that she could not subsequently seek permission to write Mathematics.
CBSE also contended that a judgment of the Delhi High Court in Prabhroop Kaur Kapoor v Union of India, relied upon by the petitioner, dealt with gap-year students and therefore did not apply to the present situation.
The board further informed the court that an appeal against that judgment was pending before a division bench.
Court examines student’s actual academic record
The court examined the material placed before the court, including the student’s school records for the academic year 2023–2024, which indicated that she had studied Mathematics (subject code 041) during class 11 and for some time in class 12.
The court noted that although the official data submitted to CBSE later reflected Physical Education, the factual position appeared to be that the student had indeed studied Mathematics during her schooling.
Taking this into account, the judge held that the legal approach should favour the correction of procedural inaccuracies in order to reflect the true academic position of the student.
The main objection is that Mathematics should have been studied as a subject in the XI standard as unless the candidates study Mathematics in the XI standard, to permit her to write the XII standard Mathematics alone would not be permissible.
