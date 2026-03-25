‘Hard to withstand tricky questions’: Madras High Court reverses acquittal of rice mill owners in bonded labour case

The Madras High Court was hearing the appeal of a woman survivor who was a bonded labourer at the rice mill run by the accused.

Written by: Richa Sahay
5 min readNew DelhiMar 25, 2026 03:00 PM IST
madras high court bonded labourer rice millThe victims were paid Rs 4 per bag for processing paddy, which was far below the statutory minimum wages, the Madras High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)
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Madras High Court news: Observing that it is a big challenge for illiterate bonded labourers to understand “tricky” questions and respond with confidence, particularly in light of the trial court having relied on minor discrepancies in their testimonies to acquit the accused, the Madras High Court set aside the acquittal of two rice mill owners who had subjected labourers to bonded conditions.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan found that the victims, belonging to the Irular community (Scheduled Tribe), were forced to work for nominal wages as low as Rs 4 per bag of paddy, with their freedoms systematically curtailed.

“All the victims are illiterate and have lived under bondage for many years. It is very hard for them to withstand the intellectual and tricky questions of the defence. It is a big challenge for them to understand the question and to respond with confidence and boldness,” the Madras High Court said in its March 12 order.

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The high court was hearing the appeal filed by a woman survivor against the acquittal of two accused charged under the Bonded Labour Systems (Abolition) Act, 1976 and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

‘Working for minimal pay’

  • The high court noted that the victims were paid Rs 30 to Rs 60 for a pair (of labourers) and Rs 4 per bag for processing paddy, which was far below the statutory minimum wages.
  • It was observed that under the Minimum Wages Act, even piece-rate wages cannot fall below the minimum time rate fixed by the law.
  • The prosecution proved beyond any doubt that the victims are bonded labourers under the accused, and the accused forced them to work for an advance without any salary after the payment of an advance.
  • The testimonies of the prosecution witnesses demonstrated that the accused gave bonded debts to the victims and paid them below the minimum wage, and restricted their freedom of movement and employment.
  • It was placed on record that the accused gave illegal bonded debts to the victims.
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  • In the cases related to bonded labour, the burden is shifted onto the shoulders of the accused, and they have to provide evidence to prove their case.
  • The accused failed to produce sufficient evidence to rebut the presumption that the victims were working in consideration of an advance.
  • It was placed on record that the trial court found some discrepancies between the evidence of the victims.
  • The revenue divisional officer, being a sub-divisional magistrate, can exercise his magisterial power to conduct an inquiry under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, on the information.
  • Accordingly, the revenue divisional officer conducted an enquiry and identified the bonded labourers in the case, and released all the bonded labourers.
  • The trial court’s order is set aside, and this criminal appeal stands allowed. The registry is directed to issue a summons to both accused for their appearance before this court for questioning.
justice g k ilanthiraiyan madras high court bonded labourers Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan found that the victims belonged to the Irular Scheduled Tribe community.

‘Took benefit of historically disenfranchised status’

  • The case of the prosecution is that all the accused belong to the Hindu Vannia community, and the victims belong to the Irular community, under the scheduled tribes.
  • It was alleged that the survivors were working as bonded labour in the rice mill owned by the accused.
  • The accused had allegedly taken advantage of the witnesses’ historically disenfranchised status and had been using them as bonded labourers with illegal advances.
  • The accused allegedly displaced them from native villages and forced them against their will to work and provided them with merely nominal wages.
  • The prosecution claimed that the accused had been wrongfully forcing the bonded labourers to forfeit their freedom of employment and freedom to move from place to place.
  • Hence, the complaint was filed against them. Subsequently, the trial court found the accused not guilty of any of the charges and acquitted them in September 2025.
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‘No free movement, ill-treated’

  • Appearing for the survivors, advocate David Sunder Singh argued that the accused operate the Sri Ramachandra Rice Mill in Kallapiranpuram village, Tamil Nadu.
  • It was claimed that the accused gave an advance to the victims, and in exchange, they worked at the rice mill as bonded labourers.
  • They were not allowed to move out or leave the mill freely, even if they were also not allowed to visit their native place.
  • Whenever the victims went to their native place, the accused would bring them back using their personal associates.
  • They were ill-treated and physically abused by the accused, by calling their caste name.
  • It caused huge damage to these labourers, both physically and mentally.
  • It was claimed that they were also not paid even the minimum wages as provided under the Minimum Wages Act.

Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

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