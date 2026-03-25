‘Hard to withstand tricky questions’: Madras High Court reverses acquittal of rice mill owners in bonded labour case

Madras High Court news: Observing that it is a big challenge for illiterate bonded labourers to understand “tricky” questions and respond with confidence, particularly in light of the trial court having relied on minor discrepancies in their testimonies to acquit the accused, the Madras High Court set aside the acquittal of two rice mill owners who had subjected labourers to bonded conditions.
Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan found that the victims, belonging to the Irular community (Scheduled Tribe), were forced to work for nominal wages as low as Rs 4 per bag of paddy, with their freedoms systematically curtailed.
“All the victims are illiterate and have lived under bondage for many years. It is very hard for them to withstand the intellectual and tricky questions of the defence. It is a big challenge for them to understand the question and to respond with confidence and boldness,” the Madras High Court said in its March 12 order.
The high court was hearing the appeal filed by a woman survivor against the acquittal of two accused charged under the Bonded Labour Systems (Abolition) Act, 1976 and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
‘Working for minimal pay’
The high court noted that the victims were paid Rs 30 to Rs 60 for a pair (of labourers) and Rs 4 per bag for processing paddy, which was far below the statutory minimum wages.
It was observed that under the Minimum Wages Act, even piece-rate wages cannot fall below the minimum time rate fixed by the law.
The prosecution proved beyond any doubt that the victims are bonded labourers under the accused, and the accused forced them to work for an advance without any salary after the payment of an advance.
The testimonies of the prosecution witnesses demonstrated that the accused gave bonded debts to the victims and paid them below the minimum wage, and restricted their freedom of movement and employment.
It was placed on record that the accused gave illegal bonded debts to the victims.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
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