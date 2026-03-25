‘Hard to withstand tricky questions’: Madras High Court reverses acquittal of rice mill owners in bonded labour case

The victims were paid Rs 4 per bag for processing paddy, which was far below the statutory minimum wages, the Madras High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Madras High Court news: Observing that it is a big challenge for illiterate bonded labourers to understand “tricky” questions and respond with confidence, particularly in light of the trial court having relied on minor discrepancies in their testimonies to acquit the accused, the Madras High Court set aside the acquittal of two rice mill owners who had subjected labourers to bonded conditions.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan found that the victims, belonging to the Irular community (Scheduled Tribe), were forced to work for nominal wages as low as Rs 4 per bag of paddy, with their freedoms systematically curtailed.

“All the victims are illiterate and have lived under bondage for many years. It is very hard for them to withstand the intellectual and tricky questions of the defence. It is a big challenge for them to understand the question and to respond with confidence and boldness,” the Madras High Court said in its March 12 order.