Madras High Court bars fresh caste certificate probe against RPF clerk

4 min readNew DelhiOct 9, 2026 02:47 PM IST
Observing that the absence of a community entry in a woman’s school records reflected, to an extent, her parents’ “illiteracy” and the “social backwardness” she faced, the Madras High Court has quashed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) move to initiate fresh caste verification of its employee’s Scheduled Tribe certificate, noting that no new material justified reopening the issue.
Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy also pointed out that the whole verification process was initiated after the woman’s husband had lodged the initial complaint questioning her community status during the ongoing marital conflict.
“Two other factors are also borne in mind. The husband of the petitioner lodged the initial complaint only because of marital conflict. Secondly, at the relevant point in time, the school authorities left the column relating to the community blank. To an extent, that shows the illiteracy of the parents of the petitioner and the social backwardness that is suffered by the petitioner, since she was able to muster a Community Certificate only in the year 1989,” the court said.
The court noted that her relative’s service records specifically identified him as belonging to the Kattunaicken community, and the division bench of this court had also held that the collector should have accepted these records after considering the relationship between the two.
Woman challenged her reverification of ST certificate
The woman was issued a Scheduled Tribe community certificate by the Tahsildar, Mylapore, on June 26, 1989, recognising her as belonging to the Kattunaicken community. She was then appointed as a junior clerk in the RPF on September 27, 1990, based on the certificate.
Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy heard the matter on October 6.
Following a complaint by her husband, reportedly arising from marital discord, the RPF sought verification of her community status. The district collector conducted an enquiry and cancelled her community certificate in April, 1992, citing a lack of supporting documents, including school records establishing her community.
The woman then challenged the cancellation before the high court. In October 1999, a single judge set aside the collector’s order. In November 2006, a division bench upheld the decision after examining the merits of her claim.
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The bench considered her uncle’s service records, which identified him as belonging to the Kattunaicken community, and evidence indicating that her parents belonged to the same community.
However, despite the earlier court proceedings, the RPF, through a communication in August, 2021, referred her community status to the state-level scrutiny committee for fresh verification, citing the need to follow the prescribed verification procedure.
Challenging this move, the woman approached the high court again, arguing that the division bench had already examined the merits of her community status and that the issue could not be reopened without fresh grounds.
Division bench upheld woman’s tribal status: Order
The court observed that the division bench, in its 2006 judgment, had examined the merits of the woman’s community status and accepted the evidence supporting her claim that she belonged to the Kattunaicken Scheduled Tribe community.
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The ruling observed that no new material had been unearthed, nor had any fresh complaint been received after the division bench’s findings that could justify the RPF entertaining doubts about her community status.
The court explained that while the state-level scrutiny committee is generally empowered to verify the genuineness of Scheduled Tribe certificates, re-verification is prohibited where the certificate has already been properly verified by the competent committee, or findings have been recorded on merits.