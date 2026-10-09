Madras High Court bars fresh caste certificate probe against RPF clerk

The court ruled that her ST status had already been decided on merits in earlier legal proceedings. (AI-generated Image)

Observing that the absence of a community entry in a woman’s school records reflected, to an extent, her parents’ “illiteracy” and the “social backwardness” she faced, the Madras High Court has quashed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) move to initiate fresh caste verification of its employee’s Scheduled Tribe certificate, noting that no new material justified reopening the issue.

Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy also pointed out that the whole verification process was initiated after the woman’s husband had lodged the initial complaint questioning her community status during the ongoing marital conflict.

“Two other factors are also borne in mind. The husband of the petitioner lodged the initial complaint only because of marital conflict. Secondly, at the relevant point in time, the school authorities left the column relating to the community blank. To an extent, that shows the illiteracy of the parents of the petitioner and the social backwardness that is suffered by the petitioner, since she was able to muster a Community Certificate only in the year 1989,” the court said.